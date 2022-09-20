AlphaSense Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with New Office in Frankfurt

Additional local presence enables AlphaSense to accelerate customer growth and support across Western Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced the opening of its first office in Germany. The expansion will support AlphaSense's growing footprint in Western Europe in response to strong customer demand from the region. The new office space, located in Frankfurt's Innenstadt—one of Europe's leading commercial, cultural, and business centers and just steps from Goetheplatz—doubles AlphaSense's physical footprint in Europe and will bolster the company's focus on growing and supporting its customer base locally.

This announcement comes on the heels of a $225 million Series D financing last month that values the company at $1.7 billion, nearly double the valuation from its $180 million Series C funding in September 2021 . Both rounds were led by Goldman Sachs and Viking Global.

AlphaSense currently counts many of Europe's top companies and multinationals as customers, including over half of the DAX (Germany's blue-chip stock market index) and other global leaders across a wide range of industries, such as German healthcare giant Fresenius and AT&S, the Vienna-based electronics manufacturer and supplier to household names like Apple and Sony Ericsson. The new office—and AlphaSense's investment in growing its presence in the region—will help provide existing and new customers in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria with greater levels of support.

While the search for a permanent country manager is underway, the office will be managed in the meantime by Peter Kovacs, Senior Vice President within AlphaSense's Global Sales team. Kovacs commented, "The new office will enable our local team to grow and expand their impact in a critical European market as well as to amplify our already best-of-breed customer support with local hires across a variety of roles, including sales and customer support."

AlphaSense's platform leverages proprietary search technology powered by AI and NLP to extract relevant insights from an extensive universe of public and private content, including equity research, company filings, earnings transcripts, expert interview transcripts, news, and trade journals. Having on-demand access to key data and insights enables professionals to make critical decisions with confidence and speed, thus improving business performance and outcomes. Recently, the platform has been updated to support search functionality across a range of non-English content using native language search terms in eight languages, including German.

"We are excited to establish the office in Germany and view this as an opportunity to double down on our expansion in the European market," said Jack Kokko, CEO and founder of AlphaSense. "With our longstanding presence in London and Helsinki, expanding to Frankfurt as a core economic hub on the continent is the natural next step in our European growth strategy."

AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including company filings, event transcripts, expert call transcripts, news, trade journals, and equity research. Our platform is trusted by over 3,500 enterprise customers, including a majority of the S&P 500. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, Germany, and India. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

