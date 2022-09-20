Green Street's Web Platform Expands to Cover 334 Tertiary U.S. Property Markets

--Market Forecasts tool delivers five-year forecasts on performance metrics across 384 U.S. markets under multiple macroeconomic scenarios--

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence, has expanded its web platform and Market Forecasts tool to include a wealth of proprietary data/analytics on 334 tertiary markets in the United States. Green Street's Market Forecasts tool includes five-year forecasts on operating fundamentals and valuation metrics across various property sectors, providing critical forward-looking insight to identify opportunities and guide investment strategies.

The Market Forecasts tool features outlooks on the Apartment, Industrial, Office and Strip Center sectors – as well as Lodging, Single-Family Rentals and Self-Storage for the top 50 markets – under five relevant macroeconomic scenarios: Green Street Baseline Forecast, Exceptionally Strong Growth, Moderate Recession, Protracted Slump and Stronger Near-Term Growth. Performance metrics include Market-RevPAF growth (combines rent and occupancy), Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI), nominal cap rate, NOI growth, supply/demand growth and more.

"The newly upgraded Market Forecasts tool and expanded data set forecasts performance of 384 U.S. markets, making it an invaluable resource to investors seeking returns in this volatile economic environment," said Kris Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer for Green Street. "It also satisfies our clients' desire to access more Green Street proprietary data across a wider range of geographies, especially in markets where trusted analytics are scarce or unavailable. As the industry leader in commercial real estate valuation, Green Street will continue to deliver more predictive analytics and differentiated market, submarket, and property-level data to help our clients succeed," he added.

Data from Green Street's Market Forecasts tool is also accessible via the firm's API, DataLink Excel plug-in and Excel download.

Interested parties can click here to schedule a demo of Green Street's expanded tertiary market data/analytics and powerful new web platform.

