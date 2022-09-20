The Griffith Foundation and NAMIC Name LaVawn Coleman Winner of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaVawn Coleman, JD, CPCU, ARe, received The Institutes Griffith Insurance Education Foundation's 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award during a recent ceremony at the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas.

The mission of The Institutes' Griffith Foundation is to empower public policymakers through a greater understanding of insurance and risk management. (PRNewswire)

" LaVawn Coleman has been an active and influential leader and promoter of the value of insurance education."

Candidates for the 2022 Griffith Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award were jointly selected by NAMIC and The Griffith Foundation. Winners are recognized for their commitment to education and support of the mission of both The Griffith Foundation and NAMIC.

"For many years, LaVawn has been an active and influential leader and promoter of the value of insurance education. She is also a great example of someone who has sought learning and growth opportunities throughout her impressive career. Leaders who support skill building and education for the benefit of our customers are so critically important. Additionally, LaVawn has been a friend, mentor and leader to many in the insurance industry. This Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting and much deserved recognition of her commitment and efforts to promote education and professionalism," said NAMIC president and CEO Neil Alldredge."

"We are so pleased to honor LaVawn's leadership and dedication to education. Throughout her long and impressive career in insurance, she has led by example and advocated for the value of ongoing knowledge and growth," said Peter Miller, CPCU, president and CEO of The Institutes and President of the Griffith Foundation's Board of Directors.

"I'm honored to accept this award," stated Coleman. "I have the privilege of working alongside and learning from many incredible leaders. I'm also grateful for all the opportunities to contribute positively to the evolution of this great industry. Thank you to The Institutes Griffith Foundation for this recognition."

Coleman is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, for Grange Insurance Company, Columbus, Ohio. She also serves as Corporate Secretary to the Board of Directors and oversees all corporate legal matters including regulatory, corporate litigation, governmental affairs, compliance, internal audit and staff counsel operations. She has served in several roles of increasing responsibility during her 30+ year career with Grange Insurance, starting as Claims Attorney and was later promoted to Assistant Vice President overseeing the Claims Legal Operation. Coleman then served as Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary and later as General Counsel and Secretary.

Coleman received her Juris Doctorate degree from The Ohio State University College of Law following her cum laude graduation with a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. She earned the CPCU and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) designations, and is active in several professional organizations, serving in leadership roles in most.

About The Institutes Griffith Insurance Education Foundation

The Institutes Griffith Insurance Education Foundation is a not-for-profit, non-advocative educational organization dedicated to providing unbiased information about risk management and insurance through educational programs for public policymakers at the state and federal level. Our complimentary seminars help policymakers understand insurance and risk management issues so they can better support their constituents. The Griffith Foundation is affiliated with The Institutes, leading provider of risk management and insurance education and resources, serving people and organizations globally through 18 brands and affiliates. For more information, visit GriffithFoundation.org .

About the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC)

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) consists of more than 1,500 member companies, including seven of the top 10 property/casualty insurers in the United States. The association supports local and regional mutual insurance companies on main streets across America as well as many of the country's largest national insurers. Through its advocacy programs NAMIC promotes public policy solutions that benefit member companies and the policyholders they serve and fosters greater understanding and recognition of the unique alignment of interests between management and policyholders of mutual companies. For more information, visit Namic.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute