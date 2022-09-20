InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Secure Hearing Aids During Physical Activities (DAL-182)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a hearing aid in place while playing sports or enjoying outdoor activities," said an inventor, from Bedford, Texas, "so I invented the HEARING AID BUDDY. My design would help to prevent the loss of the hearing aid as well as the associated cost of replacing the device."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to secure a hearing aid in place during physical activities. In doing so, it helps to prevent lost hearing aids. It can be used during sports and various outdoor activities. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear hearing aids. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp