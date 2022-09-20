Leading North American Composable Commerce Specialist Myplanet Renames to Orium

Rebrand follows recent investment funding, reflecting the organization's narrowed focus on composable commerce and the next phase of their accelerated growth.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Myplanet, the leading composable commerce specialist in North America, is renaming to Orium. The new name comes on the heels of US$11 million in investment funding from Tercera announced last month , and is part of the company's accelerated growth plan and shifted focus on the rapidly evolving composable commerce space.

Founded in 2009, the organization has been a leader in enterprise commerce for over a decade. In 2019, the company began specializing exclusively in composable commerce, customer data, and retail data platforms, and will continue to expand their offerings in this space and extend their partnerships with best-of-breed technology solutions providers including commercetools and Elastic Path , under the new moniker.

"We saw a paradigm shift coming— one that was rooted in the idea of change," says CEO & Founder Jason Cottrell about Orium's transition to becoming the foremost composable commerce consultancy and systems integrator in North America. "So we took what was, at the time, a bit of a risk and made the shift to composable. It was the right decision, but that shift happened a lot faster than anyone could've predicted."

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need for retailers to overhaul their digital operations, the company transitioned the business "in a matter of about three months" according to Cottrell. "Our core values are the same, but in a few crucial ways, we're not the same company we used to be. We've changed, the industry has changed, and our name needed to reflect that."

Orium (as Myplanet) was an early member of the MACH Alliance , building one of the largest portfolios of composable commerce implementations in North America. With the success of their Composable.comTM Accelerators supporting award-winning work and the team moving past 200 people, they continue to advance how brands adopt MACH architectures and use them to engage their customers. With both the space and the organization growing rapidly, the new name will help usher in the next era of the business.

"Our work is inherently dynamic. We're always evolving," says Cottrell. "The name Orium reflects the combination of innovation and implementation that's at the heart of our work philosophy: we don't just trade in ideas, we make them real."

"We've talked about changing the name of the organization before, but the timing was never right," says Leigh Bryant, Orium's Director of Brand. "With the investment funding from Tercera and the changes we've seen in the last few years—both within our company and within the industry—the timing felt right to rebrand to something that reflects who we are today, and that can grow with us into the future."

The name of the company is drawn from the suffix -orium, which means a place for a particular function. "An -orium is where things happen, and that's how we view ourselves," says Bryant. "We are where industry-leading technology partners and world-class clients come together to make things happen, pushing the boundaries of what the movement for composable commerce can be. As Orium, we bring the elements of a custom retail solution to life."

Working closely with best of breed partners, Orium is enabling the next generation of omniretail experiences.

