The Lip Bar Expands Complexion Range Offering 7 New Concealers and Tinted Moisturizers with More Inclusive and Universal Shades for All

Award-winning Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner adds 4 new shades and Quick Conceal Liquid Caffeine Concealer adds 3 new shades to Protect, Hydrate, and Perfect the Skin

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliberately designed to give your complexion maximum impact with minimal effort, clean, vegan and non-toxic beauty brand The Lip Bar, announces the expansion of its award-winning complexion products with three new Quick Conceal Liquid Caffeine Concealer shades and four new Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner shades. Benefiting ingredients such as Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and rosemary leaf extract, work to protect the skin that's already yours for the perfect marriage of skincare and a flawless complexion.

The Quick Conceal Liquid Caffeine Concealer offers three additional shades in the six shade families, totaling nine formulas to wake up your beauty routine in an instant. The Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner offers four additional tints that fit within the six shade families, totaling twelve formulas that deliver a light, buildable coverage while hydrating the skin.

Praising women and reminding them of their natural beauty through easy-to-use and skin-like formulas with effective ingredients, The Lip Bar aims to promote creating effortless beauty routines in a matter of minutes. The Quick Conceal Liquid Caffeine Concealer and Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner works for a wide range of skin tones, with an easy application, long-lasting, and hydrating properties to reveal a radiant glow!

"I've read all of the reviews and while consumers loved both formulas, the consistent feedback was to have more shades to wear all year round. Our product development team worked hard over the past year to bring more shades so everyone can get into them". - The Lip Bar Founder and CEO, Melissa Butler.

Easy-to-use, hydrating, and brightening concealer helps wake up your beauty routine in an instant. Infused with caffeine and nourishing ingredients to combat the look of puffiness, reduce dark circles, and brighten your eyes, this pigmented self-setting formula gives you full coverage with one application. New shades that bring the collection to nine shades include:

Ivory 1.0: Light with neutral undertone within the Ivory complexion family

Caramel 1.0 : Tan with neutral undertones within the Caramel complexion family

Cinnamon 2.0: Deep with golden undertones within the Cinnamon complexion family

The Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner with SPF hydrates like a moisturizer, and perfects with a hint color. This formula was designed to provide a healthy radiant glow with sheer buildable coverage. New shades that bring the collection to twelve shades include:

Vanilla Bean: Fair with neutral/cool undertones within the Ivory complexion family

Chai Tai : Medium with neutral undertones within the Honey complexion family

Iced Coffee: Medium tan with peach undertones within the Caramel complexion family

Cinna Bae : Medium with cool golden undertones within the Cinnamon complexion family

The Lip Bar is available to purchase at www.thelipbar.com , www.target.com, www.walmart.com, and in-store at Target, Walmart, and The Lip Bar's Flagship Store in Detroit, MI.

About The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar is a beauty brand started in the kitchen of Founder and CEO, Melissa Butler while working on Wall Street. Since her early days of developing formulations, The Lip Bar has become a pioneer on clean beauty and inclusion, proudly founded and owned by a self-made Woman of Color. Since its launch in 2012, Butler has been on a mission to change the way people think about beauty. Believing that all beauty brands have the capacity to represent all beauty lovers, while creating clean and exciting products.

