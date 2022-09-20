LUNGevity Foundation Issues Five Health Equity and Inclusiveness Research Awards

Improving diverse representation in the scientific community promotes equity in research and healthcare delivery

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the recipients of their 2022 Health Equity and Inclusiveness Research Awards.

"Recent data from 2022 shows that the oncology workforce in the United States is not diverse, with only 4.7% of oncologists identifying as Hispanic/Latinx, 3% as Black/African American, and 0.1% as American Indian/Alaska Native. We have also seen evidence suggesting patients of color have better outcomes and tend to participate in clinical trials when they are interacting with physicians who look like they do," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, Executive Director, LUNGevity Research. "LUNGevity is proud to provide a platform to springboard junior researchers in thoracic oncology from underrepresented minorities and provide them support to launch their careers."

The two awards, the Health Equity and Inclusiveness Research Fellow Award and the Health Equity and Inclusiveness Junior Investigator Award, both aim to support diversity and inclusivity within the scientific lung cancer community with special attention being paid to populations underrepresented in STEM.

Health Equity and Inclusiveness Research Fellow Awards support early-stage lung cancer researchers, from populations underrepresented in STEM, who are interested in translational lung cancer research and are conducting their fellowship research. This year, the recipient of this award is:

Rebecca Shulman, MD

The Research Institute of Fox Chase Cancer Center

Project: Synergistic expression of combined RT and dual-immune checkpoint blockade

Dr. Shulman will use an animal model of metastatic lung cancer to test the hypothesis that radiation given in repeated and very low doses, in combination with immunotherapy, can further enhance the benefits seen with immunotherapy alone.

Health Equity and Inclusiveness Junior Investigator Awards support physician-scientists who are interested in conducting lung cancer clinical research and are within the first five years of their faculty appointments. This year, the four recipients of this award are:

Narjust Florez, MD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Project: Young lung cancer: Psychosocial needs assessment

Dr. Florez will study the psychosocial and financial impact of lung cancer in young patients (less than 50 years of age.) This population has seen an increase in lung cancer incidence in recent years, but little is known about their specific needs. The study will include a survey component as well as focus groups to understand the unmet needs of this group of patients. The information gathered in this study will be used to identify challenges unique to this population and develop the first clinical and research program of its kind for young lung cancer patients.

Coral Olazagasti, MD

University of Miami

Project: Promoting lung cancer screening in Latinx patients with previous HNSCC

Dr. Olazagasti will conduct interviews and use questionnaires to study Hispanic/Latinx patients with a history of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) to understand their unique needs for lung cancer screening, such as barriers to screening, awareness of screening, and eligibility for screening. Head and neck cancer survivors with a history of smoking have up to a 13% risk of developing lung cancer. The goal of this research is to create the first lung cancer screening program tailored to and focused exclusively on Hispanic/Latinx HNSCC survivors.

Ana Velasquez Manana, MD

University of California, San Francisco

Project: Lung Equity Through Social needs SCREENING (LETS SCREEN)

Dr. Velasquez Manana will conduct an observational study in a multiethnic group of patients with unresectable lung cancer to determine the association between social needs, care utilization, and quality of life. The goal of this study is to fill a key knowledge gap in the care of patients with NSCLC and inform interventions to support patients at risk of social adversity during treatment to end disparities in lung cancer care.

Jonathan Villena-Vargas, MD

Weil Medical College of Cornell University

Project: Tumor draining lymph node immunomodulation to decrease recurrence in NSCLC

Dr. Villena-Vargas will study the lymphatic system, a network of tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells that fight infections and other diseases, as a way to reduce recurrence of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This project will use animal models to determine if immune checkpoint inhibitors enhance lymph node T-cell memory and increase their ability to recognize cancer cells in the body and prevent metastatic recurrence.

These two awards were strategically created to support young researchers at different stages of their careers.

LUNGevity uses a rigorous approach to choose awardees. Each research project for the two vehicles is evaluated by a multidisciplinary review committee of thoracic oncology leaders who are committed to mentoring underrepresented minority scientists.

Dr. Villena-Vargas' research is being supported this year through our inaugural Thermo Fisher Scientific-LUNGevity Health Equity and Inclusiveness Junior Investigator Award.

"We are pleased to partner with LUNGevity Foundation to support Dr. Villena-Vargas' research into NSCLC focused on preventing recurrence. Building an inclusive community of researchers and treatment centers helps ensure everyone has a real opportunity to achieve optimal lung cancer care," says Luca Quagliata, PhD, BCMAS, global head of medical affairs for clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Through our Oncomine Clinical Research Grant program and this collaboration with LUNGevity, we are committed to supporting emerging research for cancer to help improve the development of and access to new treatment options."

