PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche F&I Broker Peak Performance Team

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Peak Performance Team (PPT), a niche finance and insurance (F&I) broker based in South Carolina offering custom-tailored packages to auto dealerships throughout the United States.

PPT's primary focus is extended warranties, vehicle service contracts, GAP, and several ancillary products to enhance a dealership's service offerings.

"We are excited to partner with Peak Performance," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance. "With PPT's proven custom tools and products for auto dealers, PCF further secures itself as a national player in the F&I space. We look forward to collaborating with PPT as they continue to grow."

PCF Insurance continuously seeks an optimal balance between entrepreneurial spirit and collaboration with every Agency Partner. PCF Insurance Services leverages a powerful combination of Agency Partner autonomy and resources to generate strategic growth and collective success for all.

"We weren't looking for a purchaser; we were looking for a partner," said R. Michael Burgholzer, President of Peak Performance Team. "Our goal was to find an investor that provided the resources and capital to help take us to the next level. The partnership with PCF brings these resources and so much more."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

So far in 2022, PCF Insurance has completed or has under the letter of intent 112 acquisitions, continuing its industry-leading M&A pace. PCF Insurance's well-diversified revenue stream continues to enable its strategic investments in technology and infrastructure buildouts to support its significant network expansion.

About Peak Performance Team

Peak Performance Team, a national leader in F&I options, is a concierge provider of custom tools for independent automobile dealers across the United States. PPT offers customized products for extended warranties, vehicle service contracts, GAP, and ancillary products, such as cosmetic tire and wheel, environmental, theft protection, maintenance, lease protection, and combo packs. Learn more at peakperformanceteam.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

