TAG - The Aspen Group® Celebrates the Opening of the 1000th Aspen Dental® Office

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG – The Aspen Group today announced the opening of the 1000th Aspen Dental office nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the brand's nearly 25-year history. The independent doctors and support teams across the Aspen Dental network now serve more than 30,000 patients each day in 43 states, bringing quality, affordable, accessible care to underserved areas.

TAG – The Aspen Group today announced the opening of the 1000th Aspen Dental office nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s nearly 25-year history. The 1000th office, owned and led by Ashley Brier, DMD, will serve the Norridge, Ill. community and is located at 4460 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL 60706. (PRNewswire)

Bob Fontana founded the company on the basic principle that dentistry could be better for both patients and practitioners. The Aspen Dental model was built by creating differentiated consumer experiences that break down barriers to care and make access easier for patients, while at the same time providing support for practitioners and their teams so they can focus on what they do best – provide the best possible care to every patient.

"Reaching 1,000 offices is a proud moment for both Aspen Dental and TAG – The Aspen Group. Along the way, we've gotten really good at a lot of things – from building great customer experiences to marketing, technology, real estate, operations, training, mentoring and learning & development," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman & CEO of TAG-The Aspen Group. "I'm excited to see our teams leverage the experiences and knowledge gained by reaching this significant milestone and applying it to the TAG family of healthcare brands in pursuit of our next 1,000 offices."

In June 2021, Aspen Dental celebrated its 900th office opening in Mount Pocono, Pa. Since then, Aspen Dental has opened an additional 100 offices over the last year and continues to open a new office location every four days on average. The 1000th office, owned and led by Ashley Brier, DMD, will serve the Norridge, Ill. community and is located at 4460 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL 60706.

The office is co-located next to a new WellNow Urgent Care center. WellNow is part of TAG's family of healthcare brands and is one of the country's fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States.

This milestone follows an announcement earlier this year that the company is converting all Aspen Dental offices to be fully digital by 2023, increasing operational efficiencies and same-day care options for patients. For more information about Aspen Dental and to find an office near you, visit aspendental.com.

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its five health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

