Fintech pioneer Stash unveils Stash Core

Stash now operates a custom-built core platform and new banking experience to seamlessly serve millions of everyday Americans with its Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard®

Industry-leading partners for Stash Core include Stride Bank, N.A., Mastercard,

Marqeta, Mambu, and Alloy



NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash , the investing and banking app with more than 2M customers and nearly $3B in assets under management, announced today that it successfully built and launched Stash Core, its new, proprietary infrastructure platform that underpins the service for Americans who bank like investors. Stash Core is a world-class system that unlocks new innovation in banking, and, in the future, new capabilities in credit, savings, lending, and more. It will also allow the company to more easily welcome new subscribers and meet demand.

(PRNewsfoto/Stash) (PRNewswire)

Stash's new banking account experience, built on Stash Core, includes access to an upgraded Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® , enhanced customer support, and refreshed benefits including increased rewards. The patented Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® is the first and only of its kind, allowing customers to earn stock and invest when they shop. To date, Stash has given away more than 59M stock rewards1; going forward, Stashers will be able to earn up to 4x more with the relaunched card.

"Stash Core gives us flexibility and ownership of every customer touchpoint. It's the future of inclusive finance and transformative to our business," says Stash co-founder and CEO, Brandon Krieg. "The entire Stash platform is for everyday Americans who want to build long-term wealth with a trusted partner. With Stash Core and the Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard®, we are able to deliver the very best in financial tooling, customer service, and AI-powered, personalized wealth-building for those who want to earn stock and invest as they spend."

Stash Core is the latest launch from the fintech leader, which in the past year achieved $125M in annualized revenue and continues to grow its customer base. Over the past two years, weekly contributions are up by 30%, as everyday Americans rely on Stash to invest and save in today's rapidly changing world. Stash Core is powered in part by integrations with industry-leading financial and technology partners Mastercard, Stride Bank, Marqeta, Mambu, Alloy, and nearly a dozen others that are top in their fields.

"Stride Bank is proud to partner with Stash on the development and ongoing support of Stash Core and in issuing Stash's Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard®," said Jimmy Stallings, President Payments, Stride Bank . "The consumer-friendly features of Stash's Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard®, which allow people to earn stock as they spend, is an extremely unique offering. Together with Stash's financial education, customers grow their knowledge and diverse investments. Stash's goal of empowering Americans to build better financial futures makes them an ideal partner for Stride Bank, as we are a leading fintech bank focused on driving financial innovation with integrity."

"Today's digital world requires payment solutions that give people choice, control and empowerment in their financial lives," said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard . "Mastercard shares in Stash's vision of delivering an innovative and trusted experience, and we're excited to work closely as the exclusive network to bring Stash's Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® to more people and support this next stage of growth."

"We're proud to enable Stash's new banking platform as they deliver seamless new financial services experiences for their customers," said Simon Khalaf, Chief Product Officer at Marqeta . "Our partnership with Stash showcases the range of innovative banking and money movement solutions made possible by Marqeta's APIs, and we look forward to supporting them as they grow and scale Stash Core and the Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® across the globe."

"Stash and Mambu worked together to develop a new banking experience with savings goals that will make life easier for customers," said Robin Smith, Regional VP, North America, Mambu . "The Stash team brought strong technical experience and a collaborative mindset, and it was a pleasure to work with them to build something that will be so useful to millions of people beginning their investing and savings journeys."

"We are thrilled to support Stash on the launch of Stash Core both because we are fans of the platform and because it supports our vision to create a more dynamic and accessible financial industry," said Tommy Nicholas, co-founder and CEO at Alloy . "With Alloy's identity decisioning platform, new and existing Stash customers can feel confident in the security of their assets."

Benefits of the new banking account for every Stash customer include the Stash Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® ; Auto-Stash ; zero overdraft fees2; direct deposit up to two days early3; saving and budgeting tools; advanced mobile wallet capabilities and contactless payments; easy access to more than 55,000 ATMs; FDIC insurance up to $250,000 through Stride Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, plus advanced security features including Mastercard Global Service™ and Mastercard Zero Liability Protection .

Stash+ Tier customers will also now get 1% Stock-Back on every Stash Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® purchase.4

About Stash

Stash is an investing and banking app with more than 2 million customers and nearly $3B in assets under management. Stash's plans—starting at just $3 a month—provide easy and affordable access to a suite of products including investing, banking, education, and advice. Regular, long-term investing is the foundation of the Stash platform—in direct response to the fact that only 56% of Americans invest in stocks; more than 30% don't have a retirement account; and 34% can't save any money. Stash members are 18% more financially literate than the average American and grow their financial literacy over time.

About Stash Core

Stash Core, its custom-built backend technology, allows Stash to own the ledger, the money movement infrastructure, and every customer touchpoint for the millions of Americans who rely on Stash to bank like an investor and build wealth. Stash's banking solutions, including its new banking account and refreshed Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® , integrate with Stash personal brokerage accounts by design, empowering customers to follow The Stash Way : regularly invest into a diversified portfolio, over the long-term. The Stash Stock-Back patent, U.S. Patent number 11,443,338, applies to the back-end technology that allows customers to earn specific securities and ETFs that are directly invested into their portfolio when they shop at thousands of retailers, in-person and online. To learn more and sign up for Stash's new banking product, visit Stash.com .

About Stride Bank N.A.

Originally chartered in 1913 as Central National Bank of Enid, Stride Bank N.A. has grown rapidly. OCC regulated and Oklahoma based, Stride Bank N.A. is a long-time innovator and has developed highly specialized payment solutions for some of the nation's largest corporations, including real-time payments; consumer and commercial lending; third-party issuer services for debit, prepaid, and credit; and network sponsorship to Visa, MasterCard, and Discover. Also offering broad spectrum mobile banking, wealth management, and treasury services to numerous industries. Stride Bank has branches throughout Oklahoma in Enid, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Bartlesville, Blackwell, Woodward, and Mooreland, as well as Salt Lake City, Utah. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at www.stridebank.com .

This content is for educational and informational purposes only. Nothing in this content should be construed as Investment, Tax, or Legal advice.

Stash Banking services provided by Stride Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. The Stash Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® is issued by Stride Bank pursuant to license from Mastercard International. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Any earned stock rewards will be held in your Stash Invest account. Investment products and services provided by Stash Investments LLC and are Not FDIC Insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value.

All rewards earned through use of the Stash Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® will be fulfilled by Stash Investments LLC and are subject to Terms and Conditions . You will bear the standard fees and expenses reflected in the pricing of the investments that you earn, plus fees for various ancillary services charged by Stash. In order to earn stock in the program, the Stash Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® must be used to make a qualifying purchase. Stock rewards that are paid to participating customers via the Stash Stock Back program, are Not FDIC Insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value.

1 Based on Stash internal data as of September 2022.

2 For a complete list of fees please see the Deposit Account Agreement for details.

3 Early access to direct deposit funds depends on when the payor sends the payment file. We generally make these funds available on the day the payment file is received, which may be up to 2 days earlier than the scheduled payment date.

41% Stock-Back® rewards available only on Stash+ ($9/mo) and only for client's first $1,000 of Qualifying Purchases in each calendar month program. See Terms and Conditions for details.

Media Contact:

Colton Moore

colton.moore@stash.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stash