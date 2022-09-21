AS INFLATION CONTINUES TO HIT GROCERY PRICES NATIONALLY, LIDL US KICKS OFF FALL PRICE-CUTTING CAMPAIGN

Customers Will See New Savings On More Than 100 Everyday Products Beginning On September 28

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a new report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that the overall cost of groceries rose by 13.5% in the last year, Lidl US announced today that it will introduce rotating price cuts on more than 100 items in all of its 170+ stores. Lidl will kick off the price-cutting campaign on September 28, which will continue throughout the Fall, with price drops on more than 100 everyday items rotating throughout the season. Below is a sample list of products and savings that will kick off with the campaign.

Lidl's investment in lowering prices for its customers comes as inflationary pressures have led to sharp increases in food prices for many retailers, especially on staples including meat, grains, milk, frozen prepared foods, and other key household products.

"We recognize that inflation and rising food prices are impacting many families and we hope to give more relief through this Fall price-cutting campaign," said Lidl US Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Purchasing Stefan Schwarz. "We are committed to offering all of our customers the best value in our stores every day, and we continue to invest in additional ways for customers to save money when we know it matters most."

Product Name New Price Savings Stone Oven Pizza Margherita $4.45 $1.04 Dockside Classics Lobster Cakes $6.75 $0.73 Mini Mix Frozen Dairy Dessert Bars $4.49 $0.50 Roaster Whole Bean Coffee $4.49 $0.50 Shrimp Risotto $4.49 $0.50 MSC Surimi Lobster Tails $2.99 $0.50 Vegan Brick Oven Pizza $3.59 $0.40 Premium EVOO Vinaigrettes $3.59 $0.40 Premium Dressings $3.59 $0.40 Sofresco Mango Cold Pressed Juice $3.19 $0.40 Sofresco Lemon Cold Pressed Juice $3.19 $0.40 Organic Bread $3.15 $0.34 Vegetable Stir Fry $2.99 $0.30 Hazelnut Cocoa Shortbread Cookie Cups $2.89 $0.30 Goodnight Tea $2.69 $0.30 UTZ Mixed Berry Herbal Tea Pyramid Tea Bags $2.69 $0.30 UTZ Pyramid Bag Tea $2.69 $0.30 Flavored Herbal Tea 20 Count $2.69 $0.30 Flavored Herbal & Green Tea 20 Count $2.69 $0.30 Puff Pastries $1.99 $0.30 Italian Antipasti $2.85 $0.30 Duo Flutes Snack $2.19 $0.26 Medium Ready to Wok Noodles $1.99 $0.20 Asian Style Egg Noodles $1.79 $0.20 Wheat Biscuits $1.29 $0.20

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 170 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

