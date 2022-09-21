LMS365 Acquires Evergreen Digital, Bringing Democratized Learning to Australia, New Zealand and Wider Asia-Pacific

In the age of the Great Reshuffle, Employee Experience and Learning Management have become a global challenge. LMS365 is dedicated to making it easier by bringing democratized learning to new regions.

AARHUS, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denmark-based company offers the only learning management platform built directly into Microsoft 365 and Teams. After generating record-breaking growth in North America and Germany, LMS365 is acquiring their leading digital workplace consultancy Evergreen Digital and marking an exciting expansion to Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia-Pacific.

"Learning management is a huge market globally, projected to be worth $150 billion by 2028 . It's more important than ever to attract and retain talent, and the challenges that we all face — educating our users and making our employees better — are the same around the world," said LMS365 CEO Rasmus Holst. "Our ambition is to be a global LMS leader in a truly global platform like Microsoft Teams. We've seen substantial adoption and growth in the APAC market over the last year; we are taking advantage of an opportunity and expect to move that market to an even bigger level."

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners report for Australia finds that the rise in remote and hybrid work opportunities since the COVID-19 pandemic has created a complex and growing need for Microsoft 365's suite of tools in the region. Australia is now Microsoft's fourth-largest market — and the global growth opportunities for learning management solutions are also a major source of enthusiasm for Evergreen Digital.

"As you can imagine, we're very excited about joining LMS365 after working with the company as a distributor in the ANZ region," said General Manager Paul Scott. Evergreen Digital is LMS365's fastest-growing partner in the ANZ, and Scott is confident the business will invest in raising their profile around the region. "We want to grow our presence and offer Microsoft 365 customers the world's leading learning management solution designed specifically for Teams — LMS365. We have a laser-focus on customer success and see this as a key differentiator for us in the market," Paul Scott said.

Delivering top-notch service across borders is a major priority for LMS365 and a huge benefit of the acquisition. "By becoming fully part of LMS365 we will be able to offer our customers in the wider Asia-Pacific region 'in time zone' support from our experienced team in Australia and the Philippines," added Paul Scott.

The excitement was shared by Henrik Jeberg, LMS365 Chief Strategy Officer. "In terms of providing technical support, we now have the opportunity to cover 24 time zones instead of 16. That's a fantastic starting point for our expansion into the rest of Asia Pacific. This acquisition firmly establishes LMS365 as a global company," Henrik Jeberg said.

LMS365 has already seen rapid growth by strategically expanding to North America and Germany. Under leadership of Chief Commercial Officer Lars Vestergaard, the company has grown in the U.S. by five times since 2020 and doubled their revenue in the DACH region after acquiring operations in Germany last year. By joining forces with a distributor in APAC, Lars Vestergaard notes, LMS365 can broaden their global business with a go-to-market strategy that fires on all cylinders.

"We gain the expertise of Evergreen Digital while implementing LMS365's proven marketing, product and customer success best practices," says Lars Vestergaard. "This is our third acquisition, and there's a lot of tailwind. We expect to be up and running quickly and see the same exponential growth as in the U.S. and Germany post-acquisition."

With the venture underway, LMS365 is hiring more customer service talent, adding to a globally successful sales team and focusing "considerably" on ramping up marketing and social media efforts. The company is also committed to building a stronger connection to APAC users.

"We're delighted for our customers and our staff: a closer working relationship with our colleagues in Europe and North America can only strengthen our ability to deliver world-class L&D solutions with LMS365," Paul Scott said.

"This is another stepping stone on our path to becoming the global market leader," echoes Rasmus Holst. "We are on a staggering growth trajectory, and this acquisition fits perfectly in the scheme."

About LMS365

LMS365 is a cloud-based platform built into Microsoft Teams to enable organizations to manage learning and training. The company was founded with the ambition to create a learning platform built into the expansive Microsoft 365 environment and designed to support millions of users and learners around the globe. The company continues to support both commercial and government customers (GCC) in their evolving work environments.

