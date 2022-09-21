PLAYMONSTER WINS COVETED TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR CRAFT-TASTIC!

Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potions Conjures up a Specialty Toy of the Year Award!

BELOIT, Wis, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlayMonster Group LLC is proud to announce that Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potions has been awarded a Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award, the industry's most prestigious honor in the Specialty Toy category. Loved by both kids and parents, this popular activity kit is known for the fun and creativity it inspires, along with a true appreciation for the wonder of nature.

For the passionate team of toy enthusiasts behind the Craft-tastic brand, helping children and families explore new ways to engage and discover the nature around them has been a goal when creating the Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potions kit. As PlayMonster's beloved crafts kit receives the industry-recognized TOTY Award, the team behind the product hopes more children will have the chance to go outside and create magical potions of their own!

"It's such an honor to know that a toy that brings crafts and activities outdoors has resonated so much with families, enough for it to earn its own Toy of the Year Award!" says Wendy Hartling, Director of Activity Toys. "There's nature all around us, and our team of toy inventors are thrilled to know the Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potions kit is doing exactly what it's researched and made to do: help families get creative and learn more about the environment."

The TOTY Awards are often referred to as the "Oscars" of the toy industry and the winners are determined by elite members of the toy industry, including play experts, journalists, academics, retailers, and other toy experts.

"We are thrilled to bring the industry together to celebrate the best of the best in toy," said Pamela Mastrota, Executive Director of The Toy Foundation. "It's inspiring to see the imagination and creativity behind every toy and the industry's collective focus to deliver the extraordinary benefits of play to both children and adults."

Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Hunt Potions

Adventure out into nature with Scavenger Hunt Potions! Go outside and collect magical, natural ingredients, then combine them to create special magic potions! There are enough materials to make seven potions—and the bottles can be reused again and again! Make a Sunshine Potion, Rainbow Potion or create your own Nature Potion! This kit is perfect for getting children out into the environment and appreciating their natural world. Instructions come with 7 potion recipes and space to write in your own.

Ages 4+

MSRP $19.99

For more information about Craft-tastic Nature: Scavenger Potions, and other award-winning Craft-tastic items, visit amazon.com .

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, Snap Ships®, Koosh®, and the recently acquired Ann Williams Group including Loopdedoo®, Craft-Tastic®, Craft Crush™ and Sticker & Chill™.

