Sequoia Plants New Roots in Texas

Toyota's San Antonio plant begins production of the all-new, all-hybrid Sequoia

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (Toyota Texas) celebrates the start of production for the all-new, all-hybrid Toyota Sequoia – electrified with passion and power.

This born in Texas, built by Texans SUV has gone all-hybrid with the twin-turbo V6 hybrid i-FORCE Max powertrain, boasting exceptional horsepower and torque while minimizing fuel costs and carbon footprint.

"The third-generation Sequoia marks a new era of electrified vehicles that will help move us closer to carbon neutrality while delivering on and exceeding customer expectations for this iconic SUV," said Kevin Voelkel, president of Toyota Texas. "Our team members are beyond proud to add the Sequoia to our Texas-built production line-up and take on new challenges as we deliver vehicles that customers love and fit their lifestyles."

Sequoia's New Texas Home

In 2019 Toyota announced a $391 million investment in Toyota Texas, which paved the way for the all-new Tundra and Sequoia to be built exclusively in Texas. The Sequoia starts a new chapter of advanced manufacturing at Toyota Texas, where more than 3,800 Toyota employees and 5,300 on-site suppliers spent thousands of hours preparing for its debut. The team incorporated new manufacturing techniques, such as innovative laser welding technology and a modified production process to stamp the largest sheet of metal in Toyota history.

The all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia lives up to its powerful and legendary namesake, thanks to a head-turning new look, luxurious comfort, impressive technology and the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. Coupled with Toyota's long-lasting quality, durability and reliability, the three-row SUV is sure to stand tall in the large-size SUV segment when it hits dealerships next month. The Sequoia launches with the Capstone grade, a premium collection of features exclusive to vehicles manufactured at Toyota Texas.

Deeper San Antonio Roots

To commemorate the Sequoia's new home, Toyota Texas donated a combined $100,000 to the San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio Parks Foundation. The donations will support the proliferation and preservation of trees, and environmental stewardship initiatives on the south side of San Antonio.

Toyota's total investment in San Antonio has grown to more than $3.1 billion.

"We are truly excited that the new Toyota Sequoia is being manufactured in San Antonio at the company's upgraded facility. This is another welcome milestone demonstrating Toyota's confidence in our city and workforce," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

"I had the privilege of working with Toyota when they made the decision to come to San Antonio in 2002," said Judge Wolff. "For nearly 20 years, they have been a great corporate leader. Together with their supply partners they have added more than 7,000 jobs for Bexar County residents. We are excited to celebrate Toyota's local production of the all-new, all-hybrid Sequoia."

Toyota Texas is Hiring

