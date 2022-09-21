Thirty Exceptional Young Scientists Named Finalists in Broadcom MASTERS

Finalists will compete in Washington D.C. for more than $100,000 in prizes, including a $25,000 top award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science today announced the 30 finalists in the 2022 annual Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation's premier science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) middle school competition. The finalists are competing for more than $100,000 in awards including the top Samueli Foundation Prize of $25,000.

Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars) , a program founded and produced by Society for Science, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators who will work towards solving the grand challenges of the future. Each of the 30 finalists will be judged on both their research projects as well as their demonstration of collaboration and critical thinking skills during team challenges, emphasizing the importance and value of teamwork in STEM fields.

"We are excited to host the 2022 Broadcom MASTERS finalists in Washington D.C. this fall," said Paula Golden, President of the Broadcom Foundation. "They stand out among thousands of students who competed at science fairs throughout the U.S. this year and we know they will be an inspiration to all future scientists, engineers and innovators of their generation. We send hearty congratulations to them along with their teachers, mentors and families who share in our pride for all they have accomplished."

Broadcom MASTERS top 30 finalist fast facts:

The top project category is engineering, with six projects

The finalists come from 12 states.

The state with the largest number of finalists is Pennsylvania (6), followed by California (5), Florida (5) and North Carolina (3). Maryland , Texas and Utah each have two finalists, and Arizona , Nebraska , Kansas , Nevada and Oregon all have one finalist.

Sixteen of the finalists attend public schools, 10 represent private schools, three attend charter schools and one finalist attends a magnet school.

A full list of the finalists and information about their projects can be viewed here:

https://www.societyforscience.org/broadcom-masters/2022-finalists/

"These extraordinary students are looking for solutions to some of the world's most intractable problems," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "I commend these young people for their hard work to make the world a better place. I wish all the finalists the very best in the competition."

Broadcom MASTERS is the only middle school STEM competition that leverages Society-affiliated science fairs as a crucial component of the STEM talent pipeline. Only the top 10% of students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade in Society-affiliated fairs are eligible to enter their projects into the competition.

All 30 finalists, who were selected from a pool of 1,807 applicants, will each receive a $500 cash award and will participate in Finals Week in Washington, D.C., encompassing multiple team challenges and judging, where students will compete for the following awards:

$25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize , a gift of Susan and Henry Samueli , Chairman of the Board, Broadcom Inc., & Chair, Broadcom Foundation, for the student who demonstrates mastery of all STEM fields and exemplifies how research, innovation and teamwork come together to impact our everyday lives.

$10,000 DoD STEM Talent Award , which will be awarded to a finalist who demonstrates excellence in science, technology, engineering or math, along with the leadership and technical skills necessary to excel in the 21 st century STEM workforce.

$10,000 Lemelson Award for Invention , awarded by The Lemelson Foundation to a young inventor creating promising solutions to real-world problems.

$10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation , awarded to a student who demonstrates both vision and promise as an innovator.

$10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement , which recognizes the student whose work and performance show the most promise in health-related fields and demonstrates an understanding of the many social factors that affect the health of communities.

$5,000 Broadcom Coding with Commitment recognizes a finalist whose project and performance combines expert STEM knowledge and passion for helping or improving one's community through computation/coding.

First and Second Place Awards issued in each category of STEM of $3,500 or $2,500 , respectively, to be used toward a STEM summer camp experience, with top awards in math from Robert John Floe , President Floe Financial Partners.

Two Rising Stars in sixth or seventh grade invited to attend the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the world's largest international high school science fair, as Observers.

Broadcom MASTERS recognizes finalists' science teachers with a one-year classroom subscription to Science News magazine and awards the finalists' schools with $1,000 each to use toward STEM activities.

About Broadcom Foundation

Founded in April 2009, the Broadcom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with the mission of advancing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education by increasing opportunities to achieve success through equitable access to STEM pathways.

The foundation inspires young people to pursue careers in STEM and to develop 21st Century+ skills of critical thinking, computation & coding, collaboration, communication and creativity. It is a founding member of the National STEM Funders Network and plays a leadership role in the STEM Education Ecosystem Initiatives in the U.S., Mexico and Israel.

The foundation's signature programs focus on computational skills needed for careers in the Information Age. It champions student achievement at science fairs and code clubs and promotes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations as the vehicle by which young scientists and engineers can "Act Globally and Think Locally."

Learn more at http://broadcomfoundation.org/ and follow us on Twitter (@BroadcomSTEM), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM.

A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

