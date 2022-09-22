Cirrus Nexus Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for leading A.I.-driven cloud management platform, Cirrus Nexus.

5WPR will be responsible for managing media relations, positioning the brand as the top-class cloud optimization platform, while also driving awareness of its carbon-efficiency initiatives.

"Cirrus Nexus is an innovator in both the big data and ESG spaces, and we are thrilled to lead their media correspondence," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our seasoned team of specialists is undoubtedly adept in leveraging media connections to elevate brand visibility."

"We're thrilled to work with the 5WPR team. They have a deep understanding of the industry and are insightful in how to share our story with a broader audience," said Cirrus Nexus CEO and co-founder, Chris Noble.

5W's Consumer and Emerging Tech PR team possesses a deep understanding of the big data industry, amplifying brands in the media with agility. The team continuously places clients into top-tier news stories that matter most for their continued growth using strong media connections.

About Cirrus Nexus

Cirrus Nexus empowers businesses through its A.I.-driven cloud management platforms that offers direct and/or automated control of monitoring and optimizing cloud spend across multiple different cloud service providers. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Cirrus Nexus works with mid-size to large enterprises looking to optimize their cloud computing costs. For more information, visit: https://www.cirrus-nexus.com/.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

