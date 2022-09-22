Hillphoenix Earns 11th Consecutive EPA GreenChill Store Certification Excellence Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) GreenChill 2021-2022 Store Certification Excellence recognition. This achievement recognizes the commercial refrigeration systems manufacturer that has installed more advanced refrigeration systems in GreenChill-certified stores than any other partner in the past year. Inclusive of the 2021-2022 cycle, Hillphoenix systems are installed in over 80% of GreenChill-certified stores. This is Hillphoenix's 11th consecutive GreenChill recognition since the Store Certification Excellence recognition was first created in 2011.

"At Hillphoenix, we are guided by a purpose to invest in the future by developing sustainable technologies that make a positive impact," said Scott Martin, Senior Director of Development, Industry Relations, and Research. "We are proud to be a founding member of EPA's GreenChill program and are honored to be recognized for making an impact in the industry for our continuous efforts in developing future-focused sustainable products in partnership with customers who have the same commitment to low GWP, natural refrigerant solutions."

"Earning any GreenChill recognition is an achievement, but being recognized for 11 consecutive years is an impressive feat," said Kersey Manliclic, GreenChill Program Manager. "EPA thanks Hillphoenix for their longstanding participation in GreenChill and for serving as a leader to other systems manufacturing Partners."

Hillphoenix has a long history of consistently advancing sustainable refrigeration. Milestones include:

In the mid-1990s, the company introduced 2Cool systems, one of the first cooling technologies designed to reduce global-warming emissions.

In the early 2000s, Hillphoenix rebranded its growing portfolio to Second Nature® and installed its first Second Nature low-temperature CO2 secondary system and CO2 Cascade systems.

In 2012, Hillphoenix installed the first North American CO2 Transcritical Booster System, showcasing its capabilities to provide both low- and medium-temperature refrigeration to display cases and walk-ins without relying on any HFC refrigerants.

Hillphoenix has shipped thousands of Second Nature systems utilizing low global warming potential and natural refrigerant solutions.

About the GreenChill Partnership:

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are nearly 13,000 GreenChill Partner stores throughout the nation. For more information on EPA's GreenChill Program, please visit www.epa.gov/greenchill.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. For more information, visit www.hillphoenix.com, or call 800-283-1109.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

