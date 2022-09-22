Latest deal expands California Footprint

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in USA Homebuilding for William "Bill" J. Pulte's experience in Pulte Homes and PulteGroup Inc, recently invested in Santa Rosa's leading home services company, Elevated Comfort.

The Pulte Family's investments span from the East Coast to the West Coast of the United States.

"Much like Bill Pulte and Pulte Homes, Matt McDonald, Founder of Elevated Comfort, started as one man in a truck and has built the company into a large machine capable of even more growth," said a spokesperson for The Pulte Family

"Matt shares many qualities that my grandfather William J. "Bill" Pulte (1932-2018), Founder of PulteGroup and Patriarch of The Pulte Family, so we look forward to implementing parts of his Pulte Plan to make Elevated Home Comfort even bigger!" said William J. Pulte, CEO of Pulte Capital and Former Director of PulteGroup Inc.

"The Pulte Family and William J. Pulte are the perfect partners to take us to another level," said Matt McDonald, Founder & CEO of Elevated Comfort.

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. "Bill" Pulte (1932-2018) and William "Bill" J. Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when unauthorized, non-business family members supported the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The William J. Pulte/The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.

