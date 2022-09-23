Silk & Snow places No. 31 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silk & Snow is pleased to announce it placed No. 31 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Silk & Snow earned its spot with three-year growth of 1,534%.

Founded in Toronto by childhood friends Albert Chow and Kenneth Mo in 2017, Silk & Snow has quickly built a reputation for high-quality products made with thoughtful manufacturing and traceability as top priorities. Their celebrated line of mattresses , sheets , accessories , and furniture has proved to be a big hit with customers in Canada and the United States. In 2022, the brand also entered the bathroom space, with a successful launch of luxurious Egyptian cotton bath towels , and robes in a selection of elevated colours.

"It feels good to know that what you prioritize as a brand is resonating with Canadian customers," says Chow. "We knew that Canadians cared about the quality of products they have in their homes, and our second inclusion into this coveted list confirms that."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for these voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is Canada's favourite thoughtfully-made sleep, and home brand. Silk & Snow provides a curated line of lifestyle products, including locally-made mattresses and Portuguese-made linen sheets that use traceable, high-quality materials to provide North Americans with the home of their dreams.

