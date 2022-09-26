InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Bar/Ice Chest (HOF-221)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable bar and ice chest that can be used to make drinks and keep food and other snacks cold while at the pool or another outdoor location," said an inventor, from Cypress, Texas, "so I invented the Star Bar Portable Mini Bar. My design would be easy to transport and it would ensure that your favorite drinks are easily accessible."

The invention provides an effective way to keep beverages and food cold and readily available. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of filling and carrying separate bags and ice chests. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used at a cookout, the pool, while camping, at the beach, etc. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, vacationers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

