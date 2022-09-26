SKINCEUTICALS SKINLAB™ ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SKINLUXE AND SKINCLEAR

Complexion Perfection Has Never Been Easier with Signature Treatments

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand in the U.S.1, is expanding their range of signature treatments in SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ locations across the country with the additions of the SkinCeuticals SKINCLEAR, a targeted 30-minute treatment for acne-prone skin, and the SkinCeuticals SKINLUXE, a luxurious facial treatment targeting signs of aging. The two new services, adding to SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ targeted treatments addressing skin texture, brightness, and firmness, further the brand's mission of partnering with esteemed skincare professionals to provide professional-grade, approachable aesthetic services for every skin concern.

SkinCeuticals SKINLUXE Signature Facial takes a luxurious approach to addressing individual skin concerns through a 60-minute relaxing, but efficacious facial, encouraging skin's nourishment and rejuvenation. The signature facial includes a personalized sequence of cleansing and exfoliation, a targeted massage to lift and tone, followed by the Vitamin C Firming Masque and a vitamin C antioxidant serum selected for your skin's needs. The restorative protocol leaves skin looking radiant, nourished, and hydrated.

SkinCeuticals SKINCLEAR is a targeted treatment to address the unique needs of acneic or combination skin. Designed and developed for teens and young adults, but efficacious for consumers of all ages, this 30-minute treatment is designed to help reduce pore congestion, reduce breakouts, and help prevent future blemishes. The exclusive protocol disrupts each step of the acne formation cycle and leverages a unique, one-step SkinCeuticals chemical peel to refine the appearance of pores, smooth rough texture, and improve uneven skin tone. In addition to the peel, a combination of LED Light Therapy, Clarifying Clay Masque, and Silymarin CF antioxidant serum application contributes to improvement in overall radiance, skin clarity, and hydration.

"Research and innovation are extremely important to SkinCeuticals. It's something our doctors and consumers have the utmost trust in," explains Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals U.S. "Since our initial SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ launch over two years ago, we have partnered with our physicians to further understand patient needs. We then research, innovate, and test what will provide the best results. With SKINLUXE and SKINCLEAR, we are able to answer the needs and deliver real results that address even more skin types and concerns."

SKINLUXE and SKINCLEAR join a robust service menu that currently includes three other science-backed signature treatments:

NEW! SKINLUXE Signature Facial: 60-minute relaxing and rejuvenating facial that is customized to address individual signs of aging, while nourishing and restoring the skin.

NEW! SKINCLEAR: Chemical Peel + LED Light Therapy in combination with a clarifying clay mask and antioxidant application to disrupt acne formation. Ideal for acne-prone or combination skin.

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel to address skin texture.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment to address congestion and skin tone

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment to address deeper wrinkles and loss of firmness in aging skin.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at the current nine SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ locations across the country. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ offers cosmetic dermatology services, such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers through the expertise of trained medical professionals and overseen by board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare.

The 60-minute SkinCeuticals SKINLUXE Signature Treatment is offered at the introductory price point of $225, and SkinCeuticals SKINCLEAR Signature Treatment for $150 at SkinCeuticals SkinLab ™ locations nationwide near you (find yours at skinceuticals.com/skinlab).

