"Coded Bias" Receives News & Documentary Emmy® Awards Nomination

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorithmic Justice League (AJL), an organization that combines art and research to illuminate the social implications and harms of artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that Coded Bias has been nominated for Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary for the 43rd annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards. Nominated by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), Coded Bias is directed by Shalini Kantayya and aired through PBS's award-winning documentary anthology series INDEPENDENT LENS.

Coded Bias exposes prejudices and threats to civil liberty in facial analysis algorithms and artificial intelligence. The film follows AJL's founder, Dr. Joy Buolamwini, along with international data scientists, mathematicians, and watchdog groups, as they fight to expose the discrimination within algorithms now prevalent across all spheres of daily life.

"I am honored that the academy recognizes our movement toward accountability and equitable for artificial intelligence. Coded Bias has been crucial in our fight for algorithmic justice, a topic once novel to the public, now contextualized for the communities we at AJL serve," said Dr. Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League. "We hope this film continues to inspire advocacy to resist and prevent the harmful use of AI systems."

Vice called the documentary "the most important film about AI you can watch today," and it has been nominated for Grand Jury Prize by the Sundance Film Festival, and won Best International Documentary for the Calgary International Film Festival and Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking for the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will be presented at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, and available to stream at https://theemmys.tv/ .

