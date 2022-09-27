Eagle Merchant Partners Invests in 19 Auto Collision Centers in Pacific Northwest

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners, an Atlanta, Ga.-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market businesses, has invested in Puget Collision, which has 19 collision repair shops operating in the CARSTAR and Fix Auto franchise systems.

"I am proud and excited to have the support of Eagle, whose expertise, resources and access to capital will allow us to grow and lead the auto collision industry in the Pacific Northwest," said Puget Collision owner Joe Morella. "This transaction represents the culmination of our team's passionate and dedicated service to our customers and partners."

Morella and Eagle are actively seeking add-on acquisitions of other repair shops in the region.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Eagle to invest in a highly fragmented, stable, growing market with a clear path to rapid unit growth backing a proven operator in Joe Morella," said Zack Taylor of Eagle. "The collision market is a non-discretionary, recession resistant, growing market fueled by the consumer's desire to hold onto their cars longer."

Auto collision repair is a $40B market. Consolidation has taken place over the last 15-plus years, driven by large insurance providers choosing to work with fewer collision brands to deliver consistent and affordable services for their customers. Ninety percent of sales in the industry are from insurance direct repair programs.

Puget Collision is the eleventh franchise investment made by Eagle and its principals in both franchisees and franchisors, as well as numerous company-owned multi-unit operators.

Inc. magazine has named Eagle one of the best private equity firms for entrepreneurs and founders for several years running.

Eagle Merchant Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investments in founder-owned companies with unique growth opportunities. The partnership is one of the region's most experienced private equity investors, investing in seventeen companies with more than $1.5 billion in revenues. Eagle Merchant Partners is currently investing out of Fund I. For more information, visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

