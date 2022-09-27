Gogo Inc. Comments on Ruling Denying SmartSky's Request for a Preliminary Injunction

Launch of Gogo 5G Remains on Track

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) today commented on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware's ruling denying SmartSky Networks LLC's motion for a preliminary injunction. Under the ruling, the Court denied SmartSky's request that the Court preliminarily enjoin Gogo Inc. and Gogo Business Aviation LLC from making, using, offering to sell, or selling the Gogo 5G system pending the resolution of the patent infringement suit brought by SmartSky against Gogo.

"This ruling supports our frequently stated position that Gogo is not infringing any valid SmartSky patent," said Oakleigh Thorne, Gogo's Chairman and CEO. "We will continue to vigorously defend Gogo against SmartSky's meritless patent infringement claims. We look forward to successfully launching Gogo 5G and remain unwavering in our focus on executing our strategy to deliver improved broadband performance for business aviation customers."

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2022, Gogo reported 2,893 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,654 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,462 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 3, 2022 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022 and August 5, 2022.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

