Infor Wins Stratus Award for Cloud Computing

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group has awarded Infor Coleman AI a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in its annual business award program. The Stratus Awards strive to identify companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Infor Coleman AI — an enterprise-grade, AI platform for industry-specific Infor CloudSuite™ applications — won in the Artificial Intelligence category. A pervasive service of Infor OS that operates below an application's surface, Coleman AI mines data and uses powerful machine learning to help find new ways to streamline business processes, recommend next best actions, and even predict potential issues and adjust systems accordingly. Coleman AI-driven recommendations can be implemented quickly, enabling users to make smarter business decisions to improve processes such as inventory management, transportation routing, and predictive maintenance.

Coleman AI is built on the premise of repeatability, meaning customers invest in a solution capable of producing multiple projects quickly, which can result significant return on investment. Data sets are directly derived from objects in Infor Data Lake documents, and Infor offers standard templates for certain industry issues and machine learning opportunities.

"Infor is honored to be recognized by the prestigious Stratus Awards for our Coleman AI platform," said Satheesh Batta, Infor senior director of software development. "Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the way manufacturers produce products and run their businesses, but many companies are not sure how to get started. With Coleman AI, Infor can help reduce the cost of adoption for our customers and deliver results in a fraction of the time a customer would take to execute projects themselves."

In addition to integrated Coleman AI services, Infor OS provides a robust cloud technology platform that is foundational to Infor CloudSuite for extensibility and flexibility of the ERP system. It offers additional integrated services such as data integration, data lake, analytics, mobility and portal, homepages, and more.

"Infor is at the forefront of driving practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of society's fabric, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges helped promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

