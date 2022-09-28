Firmament Backs Vision Integrated Partners' New Partnerships in Oklahoma and Missouri

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Vision Integrated Partners ("VIP"), a managed services organization ("MSO") backed by Firmament that provides non-medical services to its network of eyecare professionals, today announced partnerships with Britton Vision Associates ("BVA") and Southwest Eye Clinic and Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. With the establishment of these partnerships, Vision Integrated Partners has entered the greater Oklahoma City market, adding nine clinic locations including an ambulatory surgical center.

In addition, VIP also announced a partnership with Sedalia Eye Associates and Sedalia Surgery Center in Sedalia, MO. The partnerships reinforce VIP's position in the greater Kansas City market. VIP entered Kansas City in November 2021 through its partnership with Discover Vision Centers.

"We are very fortunate to have the chance to partner with such high-quality physician groups. Each practice has an exceptional brand name in their market that we will continue to leverage for future growth," said James Wachtman, CEO of Vision Integrated Partners.

Dr. Kurt Weir, founder of Southwest Eye and Surgery Center, commented, "I'm very excited to partner with VIP. They have an excellent track record of empowering their partner physicians to continue providing topflight care while supporting administrative and succession challenges." Southwest Eye was advised by Synergy Ventures.

Brad Britton, founder of BVA, added, "We are very focused on recruiting new providers and continuing to expand our footprint. VIP has an impressive history of collaborating with founders to grow locations and maximize synergies while preserving existing culture." BVA was advised by Cascade Partners.

The partnerships demonstrate Firmament's continued commitment in the ophthalmology sector and builds on its strategy of partnering with premier physician groups in the Midwest, Southeast and West Coast.

Parris Boyd, Partner at Firmament stated, "The VIP management team has done an outstanding job of building the company into a leading provider of high-quality ophthalmology services. Each of these new partnerships will be valuable additions to VIP's national footprint."

About Vision Integrated Partners

Headquartered in Chesterfield, MO, Vision Integrated Partners (vip-us.net) is a managed services organization ("MSO") providing non-medical services to its network of eyecare professionals across 21 practices and 11 ASCs in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida and California. With a focus on ophthalmic and integrated eye care, Vision Integrated Partners works with the world's leading ophthalmologists.

About Firmament

Firmament (www.firmament.com) provides structured equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics, wellness and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

