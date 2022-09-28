FULGENT GENETICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLGT) on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Fulgent securities between March 22, 2019 and August 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Fulgent, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. As a result, Fulgent must comply with the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, which prohibits the knowing and willful payment of "remuneration" to induce or reward patient referrals or the generation of business involving any item or service payable by the Federal health care programs, as well as the federal Stark Law, which prohibits a physician from making referrals for certain designated health services, including laboratory services, that are covered by the Medicare program, to an entity with which the physician or an immediate family member has a direct or indirect financial relationship.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing, among other items, that the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") was conducting an investigation into certain of the Company's reports filed with the SEC from 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. The disclosure followed the Company's receipt of a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice "related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law."

On this news, Fulgent's stock price fell $11.02 per share, or 17.29%, over the following trading sessions, to close at $52.72 per share on August 8, 2022.

