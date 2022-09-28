Honda Advances Support of Hispanic Scholarship Fund with $1 Million Donation

Donation to Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) expands support of needs-based college scholarships, professional development opportunities and scholar support services

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda is advancing its longstanding partnership with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) with a $1 million donation distributed over three years to help Latino undergraduate students achieve their dreams of attaining a college education and pursuing a professional career. In addition to supporting the HSF Scholarship Program, which awards needs-based scholarships to Latino undergraduate students, Honda also serves as presenting sponsor of the HSF National Leadership Conference, which provides top Latino college sophomores with professional leadership development and career opportunities.

Honda has partnered with HSF since 2003. Over the past two decades, Honda has funded scholarships to help students pay for tuition, books and living expenses, sponsored events to celebrate scholars and their families, and offered students summer internship opportunities.

"Honda believes in embracing the dreams of young people and creating opportunities for them to succeed in college and in their careers," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Through our support of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Honda is helping spark creativity and innovation in Latino students and inspiring the next generation of Latino thought leaders."

Through Honda's contributions to the HSF Scholarship Program, the company is helping to provide HSF scholars with support services for academic and professional development.

"One out of every five college students in the U.S. are Hispanic, and many are low income and the first person in their family to attend college," said Fidel Vargas, HSF President and CEO. "Honda's donation and support of HSF programs are making an impact in these students' lives year-round by helping clear the pathway to college and professional careers."

Honda and the HSF National Leadership Conference

Another way Honda supports the HSF is as presenting sponsor of the HSF National Leadership Conference. The annual event provides top Hispanic scholars an inside track to academic and professional excellence, through a combination of mentoring, professional skills training workshops, and career guidance. At the 2022 Leadership Conference in Los Angeles, Honda associates and members of Honda's Latino Dreams in Action (LDIA) Business Resource Group shared professional insights, company leaders offered career development advice, and Honda's university relations team interviewed scholars for internships and full-time positions in the company's critically important Connected Automated Shared Electrified (CASE) business unit.

Honda's three-year donation to HSF is part of the company's commitment to helping people reach their life's full potential by funding national and local organizations that provide support to communities located near Honda operations and align with the company's five strategic CSR pillars of Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

