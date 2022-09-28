Kitchen Magic Adopts Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiative

The remodeler has diverted more than 2,000 pounds of corrugated cardboard

NAZARETH, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a leading kitchen remodeling firm, has expanded its sustainability practices to further environmental stewardship. The family-owned and operated kitchen manufacturer has adopted a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative in partnership with Pratt Recycling, a Pratt Industries company.

"Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It's just a matter of thought and effort," says Sandi Hanrahan, Production Manager, Kitchen Magic. The remodeler has diverted over 2,000 pounds of corrugated cardboard from landfills in less than 30 days in an initiative that reduces air emissions and helps save North American forests. (PRNewswire)

"Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It's just a matter of thought and effort," says Sandi Hanrahan, Production Manager, Kitchen Magic.

Kitchen Magic has diverted more than 2,000 pounds of corrugated cardboard from landfills in less than 30 days in an initiative that reduces air emissions and helps save North American forests. In addition, the company instituted a sustainability practice that requires collecting all packing materials from 100% of the remodeler's kitchen projects.

THE COMPILATION PLAN

Pratt Recycling's "Close the Loop" program requires all participating communities and companies to undergo waste assessment and staff training. In addition, all cardboard collected must be 100% recyclable. This step requires Kitchen Magic staff to collect and transfer all cardboard from each job site, returning back to its headquarters on its regularly scheduled rounds. Paper products gathered are used to produce recycled containerboard and packaging supplies, so it is required that recyclable materials returned to Kitchen Magic from job sites meet specific qualifications and standards.

SUSTAINABILITY METRICS

Twenty tons of corrugated cardboard containers (OCC) will save approximately four to six trees, observes Sandi Hanrahan. Hanrahan was key in initiating the firm's recycling initiatives with Pratt Industries.

Pratt Recycling recovers more than three million tons of paper and other recyclable materials annually.

"Recyclable cardboard is weighed and calculated for rebate. The more cardboard collected, the better for the environment, the forests, and the air," Hanrahan explains.

KITCHEN MAGIC CLOSING THE LOOP

Kitchen Magic's environmental stewardship is an ongoing mission to continually find or create an eco-friendly impact. Recycling is one of the cornerstones of the close-the-loop process and sustainability efforts.

In addition to the Close the Loop effort, Kitchen Magic has an ongoing partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) in a tree planting reforestation mission. For every kitchen remodeled by Kitchen Magic, a donation is made to plant five trees on our customer's behalf.

"We were impressed with Pratt as they provide a link in the sustainability chain. Paper collected produces 100% recycled containerboard and packaging solutions," sums Hanrahan.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and DE. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide eight times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

