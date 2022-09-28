MOO Launches a Premium, Dateless Planner to Help Companies Gift Better

Make a positive, sustainable impression with a new take on the old analog calendar at a time when workers are feeling less than organized

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOO , designers and printers of premium, customizable products, has launched its Perpetual Planner , a dateless, Swiss-bound book with a clear and helpful canvas for organizing, prioritizing, and doing. Designed to accommodate an array of planning styles and crafted from high-quality materials, the planner reflects MOO's effort to help companies reimagine gifting with meaningful, long-lasting products they will be proud to brand and people will be drawn to use.

Featuring the same durable cloth cover and silky smooth Munken Kristall paper as MOO's popular notebooks, the Perpetual Planner represents a more sustainable way of planning. With no dates to limit its shelf life, there is no need to waste a single page, or dispose of it each year. An innovative, stylish brass or stainless steel calendar clip bookmarks each page and frames the month, weeks and days, and is the type of clever design feature MOO customers have come to expect and appreciate.

The Perpetual Planner comes at a time when staying organized is a struggle. In a recent MOO* poll of more than 1,000 U.S. workers, 73% said they feel only somewhat organized in their professional lives. Additionally, MOO found:

8-in-10 know at least 1 coworker who needs help organizing - 56% say at least several of their coworkers need assistance

77% said their lives would actually improve if their coworkers were more organized

1 in 5 identified their boss as the one person in their lives who needs help being more organized

75% said writing things down helps them stay organized and turn plans into action

"We could all use a fresh, analog approach to planning to counterbalance our digital lives," said Richard Moross, Founder and CEO of MOO. "The MOO Perpetual Planner is purposefully designed to give people more control over their days and turn dreaming into doing. It is the right product at the right time for companies searching for useful gifts that will leave a lasting, positive impression."

MOO's Perpetual Planner, starting at $30 (£24.00), includes:

Durable cloth cover in Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Charcoal Grey or Berry Red

Brass or stainless steel calendar clip to keep days, weeks and months on track

Covers 80 weeks with 160 pages of Munken Kristall paper

Flexible layout with grid and lined sections for list-making, sketching and planning

Swiss-bound so every page lays flat

Measures 5.12" x 8.15"

For customization options, visit here .

"MOO has a reputation for making everyday products even better," explained MOO's Global Director of Product and Industrial Design, Toby Hextall. "With the Perpetual Planner, we started with the necessary basics and added only what was useful because ultimately, the content that goes into the planner is even more important than the planner itself."

About the MOO Survey



MOO conducted a Survey Monkey poll of more than 1,000 US workers making $50,000+/year to gather opinions on planning and organizing. Responses were collected and analyzed in August 2022.

About MOO



MOO , designers and printers of premium, customized products, is headquartered in London with US offices in Boston, Denver and Lincoln, RI. Launched in 2006, MOO helps brands of all sizes look their best by combining accessible design and high-quality products with sophisticated printing and move-mountains customer service. The company is the trusted choice of millions of customers across the globe. Follow @MOO on Instagram and Twitter .

