XRHealth Publishes New Study Demonstrating that Virtual Reality Technology is Viable in Treating Upper Limb Dysfunction in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in the metaverse, announces today they published a new study in JMIR Serious Games that demonstrates that virtual reality technology is viable in treating upper limb dysfunction in multiple sclerosis patients. The research highlights that XRHealth software is safe, reliable, and engaging for patients while improving overall upper limb functionality.

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological and disabling disease that effects 2.8 million people worldwide and causes upper limb dysfunction in 50-76% percent of patients. Upper limb dysfunction can manifest as a tremor, lack of movement coordination, muscle weakness, etc.

The study was based on thirty patients between the ages of 20-81 and each participated in virtual reality training sessions in the form of games and exercises in virtual clinics that were overseen by a physical therapist. Patients reported that the digital environment was helpful challenging, and fun. The treating clinician was able to view the VR experience and adjust session difficulty as necessary, based on real-time data insights. The physical therapist treating the patients reported that the virtual reality training would be viable for 86.67% of patients.

The results of the study demonstrates that virtual reality therapy is feasible, safe, and engaging for patients with multiple sclerosis and has the potential to improve functionality in their upper limbs.

"The study proves that virtual reality rehabilitation is safe and engaging for MS patients," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Mobility is often difficult for patients with multiple sclerosis and we believe XR and virtual treatment rooms in the metaverse ensures that patients can receive the rehabilitation that is much needed. The virtual environment provides a therapeutic stage where patients feel like they are playing games and enjoying the process of recovery while being monitored and guided by a certified clinician."

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Clinics, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/

