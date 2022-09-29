BLOOMINGDALE'S CONTINUES ITS PINK CAMPAIGN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION AND THE TUTU PROJECT

As a part of its 150th Anniversary, Bloomingdale's will host PINK Yoga and PINK Parties at select stores across the country on October 8

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced its continued commitment to support breast cancer awareness with its annual Pink Campaign. In partnership with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and The Tutu Project, the leading retailer will launch Give Pink, Get More, as well as host PINK Yoga and PINK Parties in stores around the US on October 8th.

Over the past 18 years Bloomingdale's has raised over $16 million for breast cancer research through its campaigns and partnerships with leaders within the cause. As a part of its 150th anniversary, Bloomingdale's is hosting in-store events to help in raising awareness and funds for those affected by breast cancer.

"Since 1872 we have been proud to support causes that are important to our customer and our community,'' stated Frank Berman, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale's. "The Pink Campaign is one that we know our shoppers love to support, and we're so excited to bring Pink Yoga and Pink Parties to stores around the U.S. Through our partnerships with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Tutu Project, we are honored to continue to raise awareness and funds in support of such an important cause."

Bloomingdale's Pink Philanthropic Partners:

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research – and metastatic breast cancer research – worldwide and is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country. Through years of partnership, Bloomingdale's has provided funds to support BCRF's goals in identifying new targets and developing new treatments for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Tutu Project , founded by Bob Carey, aims to bring cheer to breast cancer patients every day, through financial and emotional support. The fundraising campaign started with Bob Carey's famous tutu that has been photographed around the world, and featured within his book, TUTU. Most recently, Bob shot his iconic tutu photos throughout Bloomingdale's 59th Street Flagship.

Pink Campaign In-Store and Online:

Give Pink, Get More

Happening in-store and online, now through October 31. Those who enroll will be charged $15 on their Bloomingdale's Credit Card, 100% of which will fund research, support, and awareness for Bloomingdale's Pink partners. From 9/26-10/31, card holders will earn $25 in rewards for every $250 spent using their credit card. Shoppers will then receive a give pink, get more card worth up to $250 in their bWallet in November.

PINK Yoga On Screen Event

Bloomingdale's will host PINK Yoga, live from the retailer's 59th Street flagship location on October 8th at 9:00 a.m. ET. Those not in attendance will be able to follow along on Bloomingdale's On Screen for a morning flow with Sarrah Strimel – founder of Damn Good Yoga, Co-Founder of A Damn Good Life Breast Cancer Survivor, and former Broadway Showgirl. Following the event, Tutu Project founder, Bob Carey will be hosting a book signing of his book, TUTU.

Stores across the US will also be hosting their own PINK Yoga events in partnership with local yoga studios. Attendees will receive a pink yoga mat and gift bag, as well as a blk Water, which was started by Jaqueline and Louise Wilkie, when researching products and health aids to assist their mother with her breast cancer diagnosis. Participating stores include North Michigan, Roosevelt Field, Short Hills, San Francisco, Sherman Oaks, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Valley, Boca, Tyson, and Bloomie's.

PINK Parties Across the Country

The party doesn't stop at PINK Yoga. Participating stores across the country will host PINK Parties throughout the afternoon on October 8th with DJ beats, pink themed photo stations, pink aura readers, pink manicures, pink fashion illustrations, and more.

As a part of its anniversary, Bloomingdale's is celebrating 150 years of supporting causes that are important to its customers and its local communities. In addition to the PINK Campaign, Bloomingdale's recently launched b the change, a new platform that will define the next era of social purpose. Through b the change, Bloomingdale's is redefining social good through three pillars: b sustainable, b inclusive, b the future.

Additional information on the Bloomingdale's PINK Campaign can be found at https://www.bloomingdales.com/b/campaign/give-pink-get-more/breast-cancer-awareness/ , and information on local PINK Yoga and PINK Party events can be found on Eventbrite in select markets.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About b the change:

As a company with a 150-year legacy, Bloomingdale's launched b the change as an actionable program designed to build a more equitable and sustainable future for its colleagues, customers, and community. Through its three pillars, b sustainable, b inclusive, and b the future, Bloomingdale's will continue to support philanthropic causes through campaigns, grants, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and more. Partners include The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Tutu Project, Child Mind Institute, Donors Choose, No Kid Hungry, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, and more. For more information on b the change, visit https://www.bloomingdales.com/c/b-the-change/

