DATASSENTIAL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LEADERSHIP TEAM TO SUPPORT GROWTH

New hires and promotions drive inclusivity and innovation at Datassential

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to support the company's rapid growth.

Kanupriya Chaudhary and Lidia Yip join the company as Chief People Officer and Chief of Staff, respectively. Molly Josh now acts as Chief Financial Officer, continuing her rise within the company after joining in 2019 and previously serving as VP and Senior Controller.

"Our team is incredibly fortunate to have these three impressive women guiding key functions within our business," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "The expansion of our leadership team adds the critical experience and deep understanding needed to ensure Datassential achieves its ambitious goals for growth, inclusivity, and innovation and carves out an even stronger market position in the coming years."

Chief People Officer, Kanupriya Chaudhary

Chaudhary will be responsible for creating and driving the people strategy at Datassential, ensuring it has the people capability and HR processes to best support the company's growth trajectory. Her goal will be to attract and retain the diverse talent needed to make Datassential an inclusive, innovative, and exciting place to work.

Chaudhary brings two decades of HR leadership experience, has supported companies through M&A integrations, and established DEI frameworks. Her experience includes leadership roles at Neon One, Elements Global Services, and Dr. Reddy's. Chaudhary earned her MBA from the Management Development Institute, India.

"The Datassential team brings their authentic selves to work every day, helping each other succeed through kindness and teamwork. My goal is to work with this high-performing team and unlock our people opportunities with empathy, above all else," said Chaudhary.

Chief of Staff, Lidia Yip

Yip will be driving strategic planning, internal and board communications, and cross-functional projects, including GTM strategy and M&A. Her focus will be to drive continued, sustainable growth for Datassential. Previously, she held managerial roles at McDonald's, Bain & Co., and Deloitte. Yip graduated from DePaul University and earned her MBA at University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

"As a food nerd, my new role with Datassential is the perfect blend of my love for data and food. I've been blown away by this team's commitment to being a true partner with our customers and look forward to helping drive even more growth," said Yip.

Chief Financial Officer, Molly Josh

Josh will be leading the finance team, scaling to meet changing demands as Datassential's business grows. She will be working to maintain an agile financial and operational reporting environment to respond to both internal and external stakeholders, as well as maintaining a high caliber of financial reporting to ensure accurate financials drive effective internal decision-making.

Josh joined Datassential in 2019 as Controller and was promoted to VP of Finance and Senior Controller prior to her promotion to CFO. In her previous roles at the company, she led the financial diligence process in the successful acquisition of CHD Expert Group and its subsidiaries in January 2022 and led the integration of CHD financial processes into existing Datassential processes and reporting. Prior to Datassential, she held crucial roles at Connecture and PwC. She earned both a BBA and Master of Accountancy from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to expand my role at Datassential and play a critical role in our continued growth. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with a highly committed team across all levels that is embracing both the creative solutions and data-driven insights needed to be successful," said Josh.

About Datassential

Datassential is the data insights platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target and more.

