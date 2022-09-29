Dayin Technology Selects BlackBerry to Develop Acoustic Solutions for Great Wall Motors' Premium, Next-Generation Vehicles

SHANGHAI and WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Shanghai Dayin Technology Co.,Ltd. today announced that BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the company's "Yin" 2.0 app, set to be used within the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines.

BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors’ premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines. (PRNewswire)

Providing an intuitive and immersive acoustic experience for both drivers and passengers alike, and built on BlackBerry QNX® Active Sound Design (ASD) technology, the "Yin" 2.0 app is embedded in Jiayu Tech's (a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors) MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit which will shortly enter mass production with Great Wall Motors, one of China's largest automakers.

Leveraging BlackBerry QNX's leading-edge Software-Defined Audio Architecture (SDAA), the MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit provides a variety of unique sound application features, including an acoustic vehicle alert system, engine sound enhancements and dynamic chimes to help manage the total sonic experience both inside and outside of the vehicle. BlackBerry QNX ASD includes a suite of software components that enables Dayin Technology to reduce unwanted cabin noise, enhance, and create new engine sounds, while also allowing it to automatically project sounds to pedestrians to help improve roadway safety.

"After nearly three years of development, Jiayu Tech is pleased to have finalized a complete data-driven product design and development system to help automakers deliver best-in-class vehicle acoustics experiences for their customers, an outcome that would not have happened were it not for the exceptional collaboration with Dayin Technology and BlackBerry QNX," said Li Haichao, Vice President of Jiayu Tech R&D. "Drivers of Great Wall Motors' new premium models will be blown away the moment they get into the vehicle and we're proud of the critical role we play in enhancing the user's overall acoustics experience both inside and outside the car."

"We are pleased to join forces with Dayin Technology to develop the advanced vehicle acoustic solutions that have been applied to Jiayu Tech's intelligent cockpit which will be deployed in Great Wall Motors' popular premium vehicle lines. BlackBerry has the fully integrated software architecture to manage vehicle acoustics that meet the requirements of advanced system designs," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Channel, Partners and Asia-Pacific, BlackBerry IoT. "We look forward to building on our shared successes to help power China's growing automotive industry."

"Dayin Technology and BlackBerry have actively collaborated since 2019, maintaining a successful and highly effective working relationship that has further developed the automotive cockpit segment through advanced products," said Jason Yao, Director of Shanghai Dayin Technology Co. Ltd. "Dayin Technology will continue to provide exceptional acoustic system solutions for OEMs and automakers through continuous innovation, aiming to create a leading personalized acoustic experience for millions of customers."

For more information on how BlackBerry can help automakers manage the total car acoustic experience with the BlackBerry® QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP), please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/products/automotive/qnx-acoustics-management-platform.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Shanghai Dayin Technology Co., Ltd.

The DaYin Technology Co., Ltd. is a China software and solution supplier. We are an automotive and cockpit experienced engineering team, which is a provider for software solution in acoustic application with tuning service and related Cockpit SW infrastructure development. We offer great benefits in automotive/industry fields of application with BlackBerry QNX products, like QNX Acoustics. The DaYin Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Shanghai with more than 10 years of experience in audio & infotainment cockpit software, vehicle network, modeling development, PoC development with advanced concept.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited