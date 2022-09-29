Former Health System CEO Thomas Zenty III Joins Guidehouse

Visionary Leader Brings Distinguished Operational and Financial Expertise to Help Providers Overcome Industry Volatility

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and outsourcing services to public sector and commercial clients, has appointed Thomas Zenty III, former CEO of University Hospitals Health System (UHHS), as a strategic advisor within the firm's Health segment. Zenty will advise Guidehouse's hospital and health system clients on operational and financial strategy as they aim to achieve success in today's volatile economy.

"Throughout his distinguished career, Tom's strategic vision and laser-like focus on quality has transformed healthcare," said Rich Bajner, partner and payer/provider sector leader, Guidehouse. "His expertise will be invaluable in helping our clients advance their growth strategies to not only meet but anticipate the needs of their patients and communities nationwide."

During his nearly 20-year tenure at UHHS, Zenty grew the system's inpatient and outpatient delivery network to serve 1.3 million patients annually. Regarded for leading one of the most dramatic health system resets in the past 25 years, Zenty led the more than $5 billion comprehensive regional health system, which has nearly 30,000 physicians and employees and a national reputation for providing the highest-quality care.

"Guidehouse is an industry leader that is making a meaningful impact in healthcare as a next-generation consultancy," said Zenty. "It's an exciting new chapter and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help leaders advance their business models and propel the standard for care delivery into the future."

A past trustee of the American Hospital Association (AHA), Zenty received the 2021 AHA Board of Trustees award for his substantial contributions to the work of the AHA on behalf of the hospital field. He is also a recipient of the Warren Bennis Award for Excellence in Leadership from the Global Institute of Leadership Development, recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine as among the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare, and in the Northeast Ohio Business Hall of Fame. Zenty has served or serves on the boards of publicly traded companies, not-for-profit/community service organizations, and private equity corporations. A Pennsylvania native, he has held leadership roles at health systems in California, Arizona, New Jersey, and Connecticut during his 40-year career.

Ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, Guidehouse helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations solve the industry's most complex challenges. The Guidehouse Health team includes experts from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who share knowledge to modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare industry insights and solutions.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

