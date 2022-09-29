Leading Entertainment Law Firm, Bruns, Brennan & Berry PC (known within the industry as 3B Law), Names Eugene Pikulin and Matt Jacobs as Equity Partners, becoming Bruns Brennan Berry Pikulin & Jacobs PC.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its exemplary reputation as a top-tier firm specializing in transactional entertainment law, 3B Law has appointed Eugene Pikulin and Matt Jacobs as equity partners, adding to the powerhouse team spearheading the growth and expansion of the firm.

Founded in 2011 by Emerson Bruns, Paul Brennan and Hamish Berry, the firm has grown to 20+ attorneys with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and the most recent location, Nashville. Representing a diverse clientele, from major studios and streamers to independent production and finance companies, the addition of Pikulin and Jacobs will help the firm continue with their exemplary client services, as well as future expansion.

"Mr. Pikulin has developed from an eager, motivated intern, ready to learn all he could, into a first-class attorney who has gained the respect of entertainment industry insiders across the world," says founding partner Hamish Berry. "Developing one of our own is a wonderful feeling and we could not be prouder to have Mr. Pikulin as a named partner."

Hamish adds, "Having been with us for 3 years, Mr. Jacobs was our first foray into bringing on a lateral partner. The collaboration has been a wholehearted success and Mr. Jacobs has been instrumental is supporting the continued growth of the firm, specifically the recent opening of the Nashville office, as well as playing a major role in the professional development of our entire team."

In addition to the newest partners, Joseph Peicott and Justin Dillon have been named Senior Associates. Mr. Peicott will continue to work closely with producers and production companies on all aspects of rights acquisition, development and production. Prior to becoming a lawyer, he worked in television, with his experience including writer-producer credits on several popular Cable TV series. Mr. Dillion joined the firm after working in-house at Warner Bros., focusing on supporting studio in-house legal teams, and has been instrumental in the development of the firm's department working on some the biggest television productions in the industry.

Bruns Brennan Berry Pikulin & Jacobs PC is one of the industry's leaders in transactional entertainment law with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Nashville. The firm represents diverse clients from major studios and streamers to independent production and finance companies such as Jax Media, A24, Fifth Season, American High, Stay Gold, Three Point Capital, Mockingbird Pictures, Break Thru Films, Muck Media, Broadway Video, Irony Point, and Picturestart.

