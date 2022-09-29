Momentive Announces New AI-Driven Market Research Features to Help Companies Shape the Future of Business

The new features enhance pre- and post-research workstreams, with AI-powered tools to better reach key audiences, expand a research pool, and make analysis faster and easier

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback, today announced several enhancements to its Insights offering, including solutions built for capturing brand and market insights and improving product experience. Across these solutions, customers can now survey multiple audiences at once, reach niche or specialized audiences, and gather AI-powered insights to drive informed business decisions.

The pace of business is faster—and more chaotic—than ever, requiring solutions that are easy-to-use, accessible to a distributed team, and can help teams stay ahead. Quick access to high-quality sentiment data can unlock better decision-making in the face of uncertainty, instability, and rapidly changing environments.

Key updates include:

SurveyMonkey Audience , now surfaces AI-generated targeting recommendations for niche audiences based on a survey's categories, titles, question headings, and other factors. These recommendations make it easier for users to reach their target audience—or even discover new, unconsidered audiences. For example, if a survey has questions about consumer goods, the AI-powered algorithm can recommend respondents who have visited a supermarket in the past six months. The company's value-oriented market research solution,, now surfacesfor niche audiences based on a survey's categories, titles, question headings, and other factors. These recommendations make it easier for users to reach their target audience—or even discover new, unconsidered audiences. For example, if a survey has questions about consumer goods, the AI-powered algorithm can recommend respondents who have visited a supermarket in the past six months.

SurveyMonkey Audience users can also send the same survey out to multiple markets or other target audiences at the same time, in just one click. They can set demographic and behavioral quotas to ensure their research hits the mark. users can also send the same survey out toor other target audiences at the same time, in just one click. They can set demographic and behavioral quotas to ensure their research hits the mark.

Insights solutions customers across more than 100 industries can now leverage industry benchmarks to compare how concepts, packaging, messaging, and ad creative perform relative to others within their industry to better understand performance. For example, a concept test indicating that 45% of consumers say they are "very likely" to buy a product looks promising—until it's compared with an industry benchmark of 60%. Momentivesolutions customers across more than 100 industries can now leverageto compare how concepts, packaging, messaging, and ad creative perform relative to others within their industry to better understand performance. For example, a concept test indicating that 45% of consumers say they are "very likely" to buy a product looks promising—until it's compared with an industry benchmark of 60%.

Brand Tracking solution will now enjoy richer AI-enhanced analysis features that automatically correct misspellings of respondents' answers and allow them to compare results over time, by market, by demographic, or by question. They can also compare their brand with competitors across their brand funnel. Customers using the Momentivesolution will now enjoy richerthat automatically correct misspellings of respondents' answers and allow them to compare results over time, by market, by demographic, or by question. They can also compare their brand with competitors across their brand funnel.

The company is also offering unlimited access to screening and testing solutions for the first time, giving customers more flexibility in how they identify and test their next great ideas.

"We are all conducting business in a world where people's expectations can change in an instant," said Priya Gill, vice president of product marketing at Momentive. "By suggesting new target audiences, surfacing relevant benchmarks, and providing AI-powered analysis of sentiment data, these new features will help equip our customers with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence."

