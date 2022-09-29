Natera Announces 2025 ESG Goals with Publication of 2021 Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, today announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report detailing the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, social equity and improved access to health care. The report, which can be found here , includes the company's 2025 ESG Goals.

"In pursuing our mission to deliver innovation that improves the lives of patients, it is critically important that we operate in a sustainable way," said Steve Chapman, CEO for Natera. "We're proud to issue our first ESG report, which includes specific, measurable goals to reinforce our commitment to prioritizing environmental, social and governance initiatives."

Key highlights from Natera's 2021 ESG report include:

2021 Scope 1-3 emissions disclosed , one of the first companies in the diagnostic industry to measure its full greenhouse gas footprint.

4,400 employee hours volunteered , supporting organizations that align with Natera's mission.

2 million pounds of waste diverted from landfill, via recycling and composting programs.

120 leaders completed the Management Development Program, to support growth and foster effective manager-employee relationships.

Great Place to Work certified , with 91% of employees proud to work at Natera based on a broad, independently administered employee survey.

ESG Core Team created, with leaders across Natera's business focused on driving ESG initiatives.

The publication of Natera's 2021 report and 2025 goals build upon the company's history of advancing ESG initiatives; between 2019 - 2020 these included:

Creation of four employee resource groups representing sustainability, diversity and inclusion, advancing women in leadership and volunteerism.

Extension of parental leave benefits for employees.

Expansion of employee IVF and fertility coverage and benefits.

Completion of gender pay analysis.

Natera's 2025 ESG Goals, which are included in the report and listed below, will drive the company's short-term ESG and sustainability strategy. The goals were informed by the results of a materiality assessment that Natera completed in early 2022 and have a baseline year of 2021:

2025 Goals

Environment:

Reduce non-biohazardous waste footprint per test kit by 25%.

Achieve 80% waste diversion for Austin and San Carlos sites for non-biohazardous waste.

Transition 50% of sales fleet to electric vehicles.

Complete My Green Lab Certification at Austin and San Carlos sites.

Collaborate with 25 of Natera's top 100 critical suppliers to have Scope 1-2 emissions reduction initiatives.

Social:

Achieve 100% completion of annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training for people managers.

Perform annual pay equity analysis and adjust as appropriate.

Log 20,000 employee volunteer hours from 2021 to 2025.

Governance:

Increase diversity of Executive Leadership.

Report ESG initiatives and updates to the Board twice annually.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. Our aim is to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and enable earlier and more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

