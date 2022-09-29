PLEXIUM ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SUZANNE ZOUMARAS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc. (Plexium), a leading next-generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) company, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Zoumaras as Executive Vice President, Head of Human Resources. Ms. Zoumaras is an experienced human capital leader who brings over two decades of experience in developing talent and growth strategies for a wide range of life sciences and technology companies, from private stage start-ups to large, publicly traded commercial organizations.

"At Plexium, we aim to become an employer of choice in the competitive biotechnology sector, with a strong focus on attracting, developing and retaining top talent and enhancing our dynamic company culture," said Plexium President & CEO Percival Barretto-Ko. "Suzanne is a business-minded human capital leader, advisor and educator who understands the importance and impact that the right people have on building a successful company. With her leadership, we are well-positioned to become a premier Targeted Protein Degradation company and transform medicine."

Prior to joining Plexium, Ms. Zoumaras was a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Human Capital Resource Partners, a human capital and advisory services consulting firm. Before that, she served as Executive Vice President & Chief Human Capital Officer at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Teradata, and as Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources at Atmel Corporation (acquired by Microchip). She is also an adjunct professor in the Fowler School of Management at San Diego State University where she teaches Total Rewards. Ms. Zoumaras received her BS in Finance from San Diego State University and an HR Certificate, Human Resources from the University of California, San Diego.

Ms. Zoumaras added, "Becoming a part of the Plexium team at this pivotal moment in the company's history is very exciting. We have a tremendous opportunity to expand upon a solid foundation and build a team that is committed to innovation and delivering next-generation TPD therapies to patients. At Plexium, the future is bright and I look forward to contributing to its success."

About Plexium

Plexium is the premier, next-generation Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) company seeking to discover a wide range of monovalent target protein degraders that address the limitations of heterobifunctional degraders and cereblon IMiDs. The company is powered by its proprietary drug discovery platform designed to identify novel small molecules that induce selective degradation of drug target proteins through E3 ligase mediated proteasomal degradation. From molecular glues to monovalent degraders, Plexium is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted protein degraders for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, and other diseases. Due to its expertise in TPD, Plexium has entered into strategic collaborations with Amgen and AbbVie to discover and develop a wide range of new therapies from cancer to neurological diseases. Supported by high quality investors, Plexium is well positioned to transform medicine.

