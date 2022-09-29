SonicWall Backs Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Places Emphasis on Empowering People

This year's theme — 'See Yourself in Cyber' — demonstrates that while cybersecurity may

seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it's really all about people

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall announced today its global commitment to support Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October with an added emphasis on the 'people' component of cybersecurity. This intiative helps provide information and resources to educate Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) partners and the public, and ensure all individuals and organizations make smart decisions whether on the job, at home or at school.

"We've all come to understand that sound protection includes people as the most important pillar of a sound cybersecurity strategy," said SonicWall Executive Vice President and CMO Geoff Blaine. "An organization cannot be secure until the entire workforce is engaged in reducing cyber risks. Each member of the group has the power to harm or to help, since each one has access to information, systems, handles sensitive data, and makes decisions every day that could maintain, erode or strengthen the human "attack surface" of the organization."

Individuals, employees and consumers alike need to take basic steps to protect online information and privacy, while vendors and suppliers can take ownership by putting strong cybersecurity guidelines in place at work to help prevent cyberattacks and incidents. There continues to be a global need for skilled, diverse workers with technical skills to meet the cyber challenges of today and tomorrow.

Four Steps to Keep Safe Online

Since 2004, the President of the United States and Congress have declared October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month, helping individuals protect themselves online as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace.

This intiative is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This year's theme of 'See Yourself in Cyber' is the idea that cybersecurity comes down to us all as individuals. Throughout October, CISA and NCSA will highlight key action steps that everyone should take to help stay more digitally safe:

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Use Strong Passwords

Recognize and Report Phishing

Update Your Software (i.e., maintain strick patching policies)

"Moving the needle on cybersecurity awareness requires a collective approach," said Lisa Plaggemier, NCA's executive director. "Businesses, nonprofits, and governments all have a role to play in helping to up-level preparedness for cyber threats."

For additional information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month, visit StaySafeOnline.org or read more on the SonicWall blog.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

