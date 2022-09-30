Hevo Data Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Hevo Data enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud that accelerate data-driven decision making.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hevo Data, the intuitive data pipeline platform, today announced that it has been recognized as an Integration & Modeling 'one to watch' in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Hevo's strong performance and innovative approach within Snowflake placed them within the 'ones to watch' category due to their demonstrated customer success," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "We look forward to observing their continued momentum in empowering our joint customers, and collaborating on our journey to data-driven marketing."

Hevo Data was identified in Snowflake's report as a 'one to watch' in the Integration & Modeling category for the ease with which it enables modern marketing teams to achieve accurate, near-real time analytics by integrating and transforming raw data from all their data sources with low latency and zero maintenance.

"Being recognized as a company to watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the dedication Hevo demonstrates to our customers," said Manish Jethani, co-founder and CEO of Hevo Data. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to create innovative approaches that empower our customers to adopt a best-of-breed marketing data stack to advance their business and serve their customers."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences. About Hevo: Hevo is an intuitive data pipeline platform that modern data analytics teams across 40+ countries rely on to fuel timely analytics and data-driven decisions within their organizations. Hevo helps them reliably and effortlessly move and sync data from 150+ SaaS apps and other data sources to any cloud warehouse and turn it analytics-ready through intuitive models and workflows.

