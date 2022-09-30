The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $1 Million to Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian

More than $5.5 Million Committed to Disaster Response in 2022

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $1 million to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation's 2022 disaster commitment to more than $5.5 million.

The Home Depot Foundation (PRNewswire)

Alongside nonprofit partners and Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, the Foundation is providing immediate assistance to communities in need by distributing water and relief supplies, delivering meals, providing shelter and removing debris in the impacted areas as soon as the storm clears.

The Foundation is also shipping more than 1,800 disaster relief kits to Florida to be distributed by Convoy of Hope and other nonprofit partners. The kits, which include garbage bags, paper towels, cleaners, hand sanitizer, scour pads, gloves and N95 masks, will be distributed to people in need and those cleaning up after the storm.

"Our thoughts are with the communities devastated by this catastrophic storm," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "During this difficult time, we stand ready to assist all those who are dealing with the damage left behind. With the help of our nonprofit partners, we will be there to provide resources, relief and support not only in the days to come, but throughout the recovery process."

Home Depot's Hurricane Command Center has been working around the clock to move more than 600 truckloads of emergency product to stores in the path of the storm, including generators, gas cans, extension cords, batteries, tarps, lanterns, plywood, dry wall and water. Emergency products were moved to the front of the stores to make them easily accessible for customers.

With more than 100 Home Depot stores forced to close as Hurricane Ian made landfall, technology teams were moved into position outside of the strike zone to help them reopen for customers as quickly as possible. Associates and leaders from other parts of the state are stepping in to help at those stores to allow associates who live in the impacted areas to focus on their homes and families.

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance fund, is providing immediate financial support to impacted associates in need of safe housing, food and clothing while displaced. To date, The Homer Fund has granted more than $1.1 million to support associates impacted by natural disasters in 2022.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation