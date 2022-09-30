InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Drywall Finishing Products (SCO-220)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a better way to finish drywall joints and prevent cracks after painting," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the LEVEL 5. My design would save time and it would provide a smoother finish."

The invention provides new finishing products for drywall. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional drywall corner channels and tape. As a result, it allows joint compound to better adhere to the materials and it would ensure a smooth finish on drywall/sheetrock. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drywall installers and finishers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

