Experience Halloween Chills and Fun Family Thrills in North Dakota This October

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spookiest of seasons is underway in North Dakota this October. Whether you are looking for a fun-filled family event with plenty of treats, or something a little more eerie and bone-chilling, North Dakota Tourism invites you to visit all the bewitching events and experiences the state has to offer to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Spooky Experiences

The Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

The Custer House at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park , the oldest state park in North Dakota, is known as one of the most frightening places in the state. The Custer House once belonged to Lt. Col. George Custer in the 1800s when Fort Abraham Lincoln was an important infantry and cavalry post. It is where Custer and the 7th Cavalry rode out for the ill-fated expedition at the Little Big Horn. To this day, it is said the ghost of Libbie Custer, Lt. Col. Custer's wife, still wanders the grounds waiting for the men to return from battle. The house is known for a plethora of paranormal activity — so much so the staff hesitate to step foot in it after dusk. Every October the entire fort is transformed into the Haunted Fort , a downright frightening experience full of phantoms, ghouls, evil spirits, and other beings chronicling the fort's history and paranormal sightings.

Acres of Terror

A walk through the woods, corn maze, and an abandoned high school that are part of Acres of Terror , located in Leonard, provides scares like no other. Only the most fearless guests will make it through this experience with more than 30 frightening characters popping in and out sending chills down your spine when you least expect it. Acres of Terror is open Fridays and Saturdays through October 29, dusk till midnight.

Dickinson's Haunted Hospital

The former St. Joseph's Hospital in Dickinson is believed to be one of the most haunted buildings in North Dakota. It's with this folklore in mind that The Haunted Hospital was started in 2020 to raise money for what is now St. Joe's Plaza, home to various area businesses. The Hospital is open for guided tours throughout the month of October, with a regular haunt from 7-10 p.m. Visitors interested in taking the chills up a notch are invited to stroll the hospital halls alone during "Lights Out" from 10 p.m. to midnight. Beware, this is a spine-tingling adventure.

Riverside Cemetery

Established in 1879, Riverside Cemetery is Fargo's oldest, and largest, cemetery with over 18,000 citizens of the dead. Paranormal and other mysterious activity has been reported here since the early 1900s. Although the groundskeepers have stated it's not haunted, several people have heard the screams and cries of people near the mausoleums. Visitors have also spotted unusual, unexplained mists, orbs, and strange anomalies in photos and videos of the area. North Dakota State University students have put together a walking tour of Riverside Cemetery that highlights the area's history and prominent citizens of the past.

Family Friendly Thrills

Nelson's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

A family operation since 1880 in Emerado, Nelson's Pumpkin Patch recently debuted its 2022 corn maze titled "We Are Kind of a Pig Deal." Spread over 10 acres, the challenging corn maze pairs with other fun fall activities including the new "Three Little Racing Pigs" straw maze designed for little corn maze explorers in training. The farm is open every day through Saturday, October 29. Open weekdays 3-7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coleman Corn Maze

The highly anticipated Coleman Corn Maze has returned for the 2022 season in Bismarck. The maze is spread over 10 acres at family-owned DJ Coleman Farms and was intricately designed using advanced seeding technology. The design features a larger-than-life dairy cow alongside a pumpkin and the name of the farm. Horse-drawn wagon rides, hands-on ag education display, food trucks and more will also be available. The corn maze is open Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 12-8 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m. through October 23.

Trick-or-Treat at a Zoo

Celebrate Halloween among animal friends! The 11th annual Zoo Boo at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 1-4 p.m. and features spook-tacular decorations, local businesses, and plenty of treats! Red River Zoo's Boo at the Zoo in Fargo celebrates Halloween on October 15, 22 and 29 from 12-5 p.m. Roosevelt Zoo's Boo at the Zoo in Minot will be October 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Chahinkapa Zoo's ZooBoo will be October 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Ghosts and goblins will enjoy trick-or-treating, special vendors and more.

Halloween STEAM Camp

The Magic City Discovery Center in Minot works to create extraordinary learning experiences that have the power to transform the lives of children. On October 20 and 21, they will be hosting a Halloween STEAM camp filled with spooky experiments and family friendly experiences. It is a two-day camp at the Minot Auditorium filled with haunted fun for kids ages 5-12. Make sure to register in advance.

