InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Clean Body Piercings (HUN-967)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool that could be used to thoroughly sterilize, clean and medicate pierced areas of the body," said an inventor, from Rosenberg, Texas, "so I invented the PIERCED HOLE CLEANER. My design could help to prevent an ear, nose, navel, lip or eyebrow piercing from becoming irritated or infected."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to clean body piercings. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional topical or external cleaning methods. As a result, it helps to prevent irritations and infections and it enhances safety. The invention features a compact and disposable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with body piercings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HUN-967, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp