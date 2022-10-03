A MATCH MADE IN POWER - MATCO TOOLS AND MILWAUKEE TOOL PARTNER ON CORDLESS

STOW, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Tools is pleased to announce an electrifying partnership with Milwaukee Tool, combining the innovation of Milwaukee Cordless products, with the power and personalization of Matco's flagship Infinium line.

With more than 40 years of dedicated service to the automotive industry, the partnership with Milwaukee Tool gives auto technicians the freedom to choose from a wide scope of cordless tools when stepping onto their local Matco truck. Paired with Matco's cordless Infinium line, the addition of innovative Milwaukee cordless tools will offer a well-rounded selection to get the job done under the hood and around the shop.

"This partnership will allow Matco Tools Distributors tremendous flexibility in offering the perfect cordless solutions for their customers" explains Hilda Shipcka, Matco Tools VP of Marketing & eBusiness. "The addition of hundreds of Milwaukee products presents a wonderful complement to the performance and flexibility of our Infinium line."

Matco Tools is committed to equipping the automotive repair industry with quality tools that solve unique automotive applications. The company's move to incorporate Milwaukee cordless tools will ensure the continuation of a long-lasting tradition of providing customers with only the best tools on the market.

About Matco Tools

Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of over 1,900 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Ranked among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500®, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, please visit www.MatcoTools.com .

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that increase productivity and safety. Milwaukee® is known for their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems. The company is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

