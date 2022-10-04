Art Design Group Honors Buffalo Soldiers

"Friends of Freedom" Bronze Cast Memorial

A Socially Conscious Memorial that honors our heroes the Buffalo Soldiers of America

LANCASTER, Pa. , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known sculptors Becky Ault and Mike Cunningham of ART Design Group and their team have created the historic Buffalo Soldier Memorial that will be escorted by modern day Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Clubs from Lancaster PA to Lakeland FL.

October 23rd you will hear the rumble of motorcycles in your neighborhood in all east coast states escorting the delivery of the Fine Art bronze cast memorial honoring the Buffalo Soldiers stationed in Lakeland Florida before being deployed to Cuba to fight in the Spanish American War and win Cuba's freedom.

After three years in the making, the Heroic Monument is the compilation of technology, art and history executed by Becky and Mike spearheaded by Cynthia Haffey, Executive Director of Platform Art in Lakeland Florida.

The project brought groups of people from all walks of life together, from modern day Buffalo Soldiers and Veterans group from Lancaster, Pa to the East coast States to the Florida boarder. The Florida clubs will escort the Memorial to Lakeland Veteran's Memorial Park, Lakeland Florida for an unveiling/dedication November 12th at 10:00 am. "The Friends of Freedom" will honor all Buffalo Soldiers and is the first and only one of its kind to be installed in Florida.

Manny Smallwood, President of Harrisburg Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of PA and Richard Wilder of Buffalo Soldiers Florida, Inc have logistically pieced together the escorts in each state from Pennsylvania to Lakeland Florida. They will be on alert from October 23rd to the day of installation on October 25th at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park. We thank them for this massive undertaking and responsibility.

Cynthia Haffey, Executive Director of Platform Art, commissioned the work and managed the many details that involved numerous organizations.

Don Selvage, Deputy Chairman of Polk County Veterans Council, and Cynthia Haffey chose Becky Ault of ART Design Group and ART Research Enterprises, Inc of Lancaster PA as artist of record to create the Monument.

The team of ART Design Group have created public art such as the 911 Memorial in Ybor City Tampa Florida, The Detroit Tigers training camp in Lakeland, Florida, Gathering at the Crossroads PA State Capital Harrisburg Pa, Museum of Natural History NY, and the Air & Space Museum Washington DC. Upcoming projects include K9 Sculpture Palm Beach Sheriff's Department, Florida, and three major sculptures for Madison Wi at Union Crossings.

