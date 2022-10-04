DOGS TRUST USA LAUNCHES NEW TRAINING COURSE IN NEW YORK CITY TO REDUCE SHELTER RATES

'Dog School' offers research-based, affordable classes as new research finds 75% of New York pet parents have concerns about their dog's behavior

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in the United States, 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and at risk of euthanasia through no fault of their own, many of them completely healthy. A staggering 45% of those given to shelters are because of behavior problems.

We believe that many of those dogs could be welcomed into or continue living in loving homes with positive training and instruction in behavior modification. Dogs Trust USA, a 501(c)(3), has just launched its first ever in-person group dog training classes in the United States in New York City, Dog School.

Dogs Trust, the Dogs Trust USA's affiliate and UK's largest dog welfare charity, designed the course, with the goal of reducing shelter rates in New York and ultimately other cities by preventing or stopping problem behaviors. The course includes four weeks of dog training for a limited offer of $49. Dogs Trust USA is holding the courses at local shelters and facilities in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Wantagh.

This offer comes as new research, conducted by Dogs Trust USA, reveals exactly how New Yorkers feel about their dog's behavior. The survey of 1,536 dog parents in the city found that five in six said their dog's behavior has an impact on their daily life, with 15% of those affected saying the impact was significant. The findings also showed that 45% of dog parents reported feeling stressed by their dog's actions.

Drawing on experience and expertise from its UK counterpart, which trains 25,000 dogs every year, Dogs Trust USA urges pet parents not to wait to begin training with their puppy or new dog. Many behavior problems can be prevented if training begins when owners bring their dog home for the first time. Dog School is open to all dogs: newly adopted, rehomed, a dog that has just developed a behavior issue, puppies, and rescues.

"40% of dog owners have never taken their dogs to organized training, and nearly a third of New Yorkers told us it's because of the expense," says Owen Sharp, Dogs Trust USA President. "Training is a vital piece of the puzzle to help dogs grow into well-socialized, family pets. We want to break down barriers that stop people training their dogs, and our success in the UK proves that accessible, affordable training is the way forward."

Virtual classes are also available and bookings are open for the upcoming in-person classes, which will take place in Brooklyn (hosted by Digs Hotel Spa and Daycare); Manhattan (hosted by Muddy Paws); and Wantagh (hosted by Bideawee). Dogs Trust USA is a proud partner of Animal Care Centers of New York (ACC), Bideawee, and Muddy Paws, who are all signposting their adopters to Dog School classes.

Inquire about classes or learn about Dogs Trust at dogstrustusa.org/dog-school/dog-school-usa/.

View original content:

SOURCE Dogs Trust USA