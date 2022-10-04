MNSO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of MINISO Group Holding Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that MINISO Group Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with People's Republic of China authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in MINISO you have until October 17, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased MINISO securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

