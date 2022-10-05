FairScript Chooses Banjo Health to Drive Prior Authorization Processes

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banjo Health , a health care technology startup focused on automating the prior authorization process, has closed on a strategic partnership with FairScript, an innovative pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company delivering industry-leading solutions. FairScript will offer Banjo Health's AI-powered prior authorization platform as part of its offering to their payer partners.

Banjo Health Logo (PRNewswire)

Banjo Health selected by another PBM for it's innovative Prior Authorization Platform

FairScript offers health payers pharmaceutical plans that are custom designed to meet the unique needs of their member population. Their tailored approach features low-cost, high-quality gold-standard transparency — with full access to all costs and contracts while offering white glove customer service. Their unique model drives member satisfaction while providing the lowest cost to both members and the plans that serve them.

FairScript partnered with Banjo Health to take that member satisfaction one step higher while reducing workload on their prior authorization team. Banjo's unique platform gives FairScript the flexibility to quickly verify appropriate care while automatically updating formulary workflows drastically reducing the time to care for members when they need it the most.

"We are very excited to partner with such a well renowned PBM. FairScript's unique model is a perfect use case for Banjo Health's AI-powered platform. The way payers and PBMs approach PA is changing and the automated workflows will allow them to continue offering exceptional care even with the added complexity," says Saar Mahna, founder, chairman, and CEO of Banjo Health.

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health designed a smart prior authorization platform that reduces friction in a burdensome process. The platform's artificial intelligence reviews clinical criteria and patient data to automatically build decision trees, reducing turnaround time from days to hours. It learns with each decision, becoming more refined and "smarter" all the time. It was designed by and for clinicians to reduce manual administration and get answers to patients faster. To learn more, visit www.banjohealth.com .

About FairScript

FairScript is a Pharmacy Benefits Administrator (PBA) company created around an innovative model designed to reduce the overall costs around pharmacy benefits by customizing plans for the unique needs of the payer rather than the one size fits all plans that have been intrenched in the industry today. For more information about FairScript's model visit www.Fairscript.com today.

